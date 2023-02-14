IMAA’s Project Kick Off Sets The Tone For 2023

Last Week, 9 February, the IMAA held Project Kick Off, which provided a look ahead to 2023 and a first look at the IMAA Academy.

Lead image: Lisa Day, director of partnerships total publishing, Nine; Renee Sycamore, executive general manager News Amp, News Corp; Vanessa Lyons, executive general manager, ThinkNewsBrands

Project Kick Off had more than 200 guests in attendance, as well as several thousand watching on a live stream. High on the billing was the reveal of the IMAA Academy. The Academy will launch on 1 March and looks to address the talent shortage in industry as provide training to media agency staff and those looking to enter the industry.

Speakers ranged from IAB CEO Gai Le Roy, to CRA CEO Ford Ennals, and Think TV CEO Kim Portrate, and more. In all, the TV, radio, out-of-home, news media, regional media, cinema, and digital sectors were all represented.

Other speakers included GWI sales director Dom Birch; News Corp Australia executive general manager regional publishing, Belinda MacPherson; and Boomtown chairman and SCA chief sales officer Brian Gallagher.

IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan said: “This is the day that our industry comes together and for our media industry bodies to educate the indies on what they need to know going into 2023. The IMAA has had the pleasure of singlehandedly changing the media landscape and giving a voice to Australian businesses and events like these are a great way for our members and the media industry to come together to learn and collaborate.”

“The IMAA will have another year of launching great initiatives, including an Indie Summit and the IMAA Awards, so stay tuned.”