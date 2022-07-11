IMAA Unveils Host Of Initiatives To Combat Adland Talent Crisis

“The recent Pulse Survey results have reaffirmed the need for our industry to take active steps to address the recruitment and retention of talent issue and do things differently. So, we are actively promoting our industry, helping promote jobs on offer, and providing value to our members to help them retain staff,” IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan (lead image), said.

“These initiatives form part of our key mission to level the playing field for independent, Australian-owned agencies. Attracting and retaining talent is a critical part of an agency’s ability to compete and succeed and our programs are a valuable way to grow skills, knowledge, and personal and professional development.”

Among the initiatives, the IMAA has launched a Learning Portal on its website, exclusive to members. The portal offers a range of self-education programs via the IMAA YouTube channel and comprehensive training modules from the IMAA’s media partners, industry association resources, and the IMAA’s Insights & Innovations webinar recordings.

Also, on the IMAA website is a Careers Board to help agencies promote their job vacancies.

The IMAA will participate in the Careers Fair at Advertising Week APAC with a booth at the expo showcasing the sector, the opportunities available in the independent media agency sector and graduate programs in agencies. Developed by IAB Australia, the Careers Expo will take place during Advertising Week at Luna Park in Sydney 2-3 August 2022, with students and university graduates attending.

The IMAA has also announced that it will subsidise the Leaders for Good DEI course for 30 members initially. Leaders For Good aims to help leaders create high performing, diverse and inclusive organisations.

In addition, the IMAA recently announced that, in conjunction with its global independent agency partner thenetworkone, both have launched a formalised international inter-agency staff transfer program for members, which allows staff the same opportunities as their multinational agency counterparts to travel and work overseas.