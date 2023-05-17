IMAA Hosts Bumper Week In Melbourne

IMAA Hosts Bumper Week In Melbourne
The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) celebrated a busy week in Melbourne last week, hosting more than 100 of its media partners and influential media figures across a range of events.

Kicking off on Wednesday, 10 May more than 72 agency members from across 12 agencies were darting around the Melbourne CBD in “The Great Media Pursuit”.

Media partners who hosted activations on the day included Acast, Amobee, ARN, Blis, Crimtan, Digital Remedy, Foxtel Media, GoTransit Media Group, Integral Ad Science, JCDecaux Australia, Network 10, NOVA Entertainment, oOh!, StackAdapt and Val Morgan. They put the Melbourne independent agencies to the test by challenging them to an array of games, knowledge, and skill tests throughout the day.

Following The Great Media Pursuit, Integral Ad Science (IAS) hosted an after party networking event for agencies and partners where the overall winners, Advertising Associates, were officially crowned.

IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan said these events were a great opportunity to get Melbourne-based indies and media partners together for a fun day out.

“It was an incredible week for the IMAA and our media partners in Melbourne last week. The Great Media Pursuit, and of course the after party, were about bringing the fun back to media while providing space for networking for indie buyers and planners. It just goes to show, indies do have more fun!” he said.

Hot on the heels of The Great Media Pursuit, was the “Principal and Partner” event, hosted at The Osborne Rooftop & Bar in South Yarra with more than 130 media partners and agency leaders in attendance.

Boasting a who’s who of media, the event saw partners flying in from interstate and across the globe with networking going long into the night. The event came off the back of feedback from media partners looking for additional opportunities to connect with agency principals and owners.

IMAA Chair, Jacquie Alley, said: “It was great to see our media partners, alongside agency owners and principals, turning out in force in Melbourne. The IMAA understands the role it plays in bringing our partners together, and the impact that has on indies, and the broader industry. We are committed to carving out space for our people to network, creating greater access to senior media partners and agency owners. The events of the past week showcase that we are delivering incredible value to our members and deeper access for our industry to collaborate and thrive.”

