Ignite the Thrill: National Drag Racing Championship Unleashes Media Campaign Via Murmur Group
Australia’s National Drag Racing Championship (NDRC) has launched its latest media campaign aimed at engaging fans and building excitement ahead of the summer championship series, via Murmur-Group.

The campaign is the first to market since Murmur was appointed to the business earlier this year.

Spread across OOH, Radio, Programmatic, Youtube, Meta and BVOD, the campaign reaches NDRC’s fan-base of car and bike enthusiasts in the 22-65+ age demographic for all 16 events, culminating in a thrilling grand final in June 2024.

Craig Sue, media planning director at Murmur-Group said the agency’s remit was to build a high level of excitement to promote NDRC’s 2023/24 events and to deliver against previous attendance targets. This meant implementing a fully data-led strategy for the first time in collaboration with event organisers, venues and sponsors to seamlessly bring together media and creative.

“We used previous ticketing and venue data to analyse and map location, demography and purchase intent of NDRC’s fan-base so we could focus the media strategy on where ticket purchasers are, including consideration of purchaser planning and travel lead times. The insight was then used and developed across full funnel media activations aligning with purchase intent and timing; plus, the campaign messaging is adapted contextually online and offline, to maximise awareness and consideration,” Sue said.

“Strategic planning and media placement for 16 different events across multiple channels is a huge logistical challenge, but we are confident the media strategy is on target to reach as many existing and new fans as possible”.

The NDRC represents a new era for Australian drag racing with Top Fuel, Nitro Funny Car, Top Doorslammer, Pro Alcohol, Pro Stock, Top Fuel Motorcycle, Pro Stock Bike, Pro Mod and Sportsman all having the opportunity to race in one national championship series. Additionally, the Aeroflow Sportsman Championship calendar which will run alongside NRDC events providing more opportunity for racers across the country to compete for a national title.

“We kicked off our first successful NDRC campaign, under the new banner, with the Nitro Funny Cars Goldenstates campaign that went live in October and currently have the Top Fuel Sydney Xmas Showdown campaign live promoting the event on 2nd Dec. And of course, at the same time we are planning strategically to promote Aeroflow Sportsman Championship. It is all systems go,” Sue said.

“From the fastest accelerating vehicles on the planet in Top Fuel and Nitro Funny Car all the way through to the future stars of the sport, the NDRC is charged with moving the sport one way: Forward. Murmur is the perfect partner to take this motor racing excitement to market and we are confident the fans will flock to the events in droves as a result of the campaign,” said Andy Lopez, co-promoter of the NDRC.

The NDRC calendar features six events headlined by the Australian Top Fuel Championship and the remaining four events headlined by Nitro Funny Car with an all-in final at the traditionally one of the biggest events on the NDRC calendar: Winternationals held at Queensland’s infamous Willowbank Raceway in 2024.

“These adrenaline-pumping events are set to captivate motorsport enthusiasts and speed aficionados across the nation and Murmur’s team is pumped to bring high-octane adrenaline to the campaign,” said Sue.

The media campaign is live throughout the NDRC racing season.




