“If You Have Heinz, You Have A Costume!” Heinz Launches ‘Blood’ Ketchup For Halloween

condiments company Heinz has gotten into the Halloween spirit this year by launching tomato ‘blood’ ketchup in a very clever move!

Before you rush off to your local supermarket, unfortunately, the blood tomato sauce is only available in The United States, but if you are a lucky American – you can purchase the limited edition bottle of editable ‘blood’ tomato sauce at leading retailers.

The tagline for the campaign is “if you have Heinz, You Have A Custume,” Basically you can use the Halloween sauce to create a ‘bloody’ costume.

Although you will smell like tomato sauce, though depending on personal preferences that may be a good thing!

Heinz even came up with a hashtag so consumers can share their blood tomato sauce creations! #HeinzHalloween

The company is also sharing Tweets on how best to use the blood sauce!

Pro Tip – you can just add some blood to any work uniform for a spooky effect, and honestly genius idea, well if it washes out!

The brand didn’t stop at blood sauce, in the United Kingdom Heinz has embraced Halloween by rebranding its garlic sauce collection and dubbing it a Vampire Survival Kit.

Sadly, the condiments company has yet to roll out anything for Australia, but there’s always next Halloween!