If You Can’t Beat The System, Cheat The System: Hardhat Launches ‘Cheat Codes For Challenger Brands’.
The new ‘Cheat Codes for Challenger Brands’ offering is rolling out to marketers nationally as a series of standalone strategy products, presentations and workshops, providing Challenger Brands with proven strategies, tools and techniques to drive outsized return on investment.
“I’ve learnt first hand that the game is rigged to favour market leaders,” said Hardhat CEO Dan Monheit. “The vast majority of marketing science, literature and advice only serve the number one player. For example, ‘buying excess share of voice’, ‘being in the market for everybody all the time’ and ‘investing heavily in long-term brand building’ are logical and empirically proven ways to succeed. They’re also a lot easier to do when you’re working with annual media budgets in excess of $50m.”
“‘Cheat Codes for Challenger Brands’ had been developed specifically for brands competing in environments where they’re outspent by the category leader. These businesses, fighting to gain not protect market share, are hungry for ideas that work over, under and around the standard category conventions”.
The ‘Cheat Codes’ have been developed with a deep understanding of Behavioural Science, thousands of hours of research, and proven strategies developed over Hardhat’s 18-year history of driving behaviour change for Challenger Brands.
“In reflecting on our long history, we’ve undoubtedly done all of our best and most effective work with Challenger Brands. The Cheat Codes, which we’ll continue to develop, evolve and fine-tune, are a synthesis of everything we’ve learnt so far,” said Monheit.
Hardhat has been embedding ‘Cheat Codes’ into work with existing clients through the back half of 2023 and is now ready to take the knowledge base to the world.
The launch builds on the success of Hardhat’s ‘Built on Behaviour’ methodology and fast-track induction tools, which have helped thousands of marketers bring the power of Behavioural Science into their brand building strategies.
