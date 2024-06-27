Asking Questions in the Workplace Does Not Make You Difficult

In this op-ed, freelance brand designer/director & community mananger at Never Not Creative, Fong Yu challenges the notion that asking questions in the workplace makes you “difficult”.

The need to know what to do, how to do it, and when and where to do it is essential at work. For a long time, I struggled to stay at a job. The reasons varied but often fell into these categories: feeling unsupported, unappreciated, or unengaged and lacking purpose. After over 10 years of playing musical chairs with jobs, I used to feel like a failure. It didn’t diminish my passion for what I do, but I quietly formed a narrative that I was a failure who couldn’t stick to a job.

I couldn’t understand why I constantly burned out and felt I was just terrible at dealing with normal work stuff. After my diagnosis, I gained a better understanding of how the general toxicity of the creative industry affects me personally. I’m not a bigger failure when my neurodivergent brain feels things more intensely than a neurotypical brain. The more I delved into workplace mental well-being, the more I realised I wasn’t alone. I might have a different neurotype, but I’m not alone in being affected by workplace psychological hazards.

Gallup’s recent article about workplace psychological safety highlighted that the lack of role clarity and poor manager support are driving factors causing psychological hazards at workplaces in Australia. Put simply, it’s tremendously stressful when you don’t know what’s expected of you at work and your managers don’t bother to check in or don’t know how to support you. Whether an employee is neurodivergent or neurotypical, there’s strong evidence that clarity and support make people feel safe at work. This enables them to do their best work and feel their time is well spent.

Being AuDHD (having both ASD autism spectrum disorder and ADHD attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) myself, knowing what to do, how to do it, and when and where it needs to be done is crucial. Neurodivergent people often take things literally. We don’t default to “reading between the lines,” not because we’re self-centred, careless, or lazy, but because our brains work differently and our communication style is more direct. When things aren’t explained properly and the real rules aren’t disclosed, it makes doing our jobs—work and culture wise—very difficult, and we risk being seen as not caring, inattentive, or ‘not the right fit’ from day one. In my case, I’ve been perceived as either inexperienced or difficult because I asked too many questions or was ridden with anxiety trying to monitor myself so I don’t ask too many questions. Either way, it’s tremendously stressful, drains a lot of energy, and we don’t stand a chance to thrive in an already highly stressful industry like the creative industry.

So, what can companies do to ensure the workplace is safe for their neurodivergent employees to ask questions?

Don’t Assume

Most of my work problems were never really about work but about people and different communication styles. Navigating these communication styles took up more energy than cracking a brief and coming up with creative solutions. I later found it easier to communicate directly with clients since the information wasn’t filtered through multiple layers, eliminating misunderstandings. Clear communication solves problems, and we all know it. However, when supporting neurodivergent employees, don’t assume “they’re supposed to know” and judge them when they don’t seem to adhere to (hidden) rules. Be upfront about expectations—both work-related and cultural—and understand how each neurodivergent individual communicates. It’s common practice in human interactions, but companies need to unpack what “common sense” actually means. What might be common sense to a group of people who have worked together for five years won’t be the same for someone who’s been there for five minutes, especially if their brain is wired differently.

Allow Time and Space for Clarity

Often, I feel people’s impatience when I ask for more details about a project, especially when things get busy. Maybe it’s not as bad as I think, but neurodivergent people are often hyper-vigilant to negative tones or emotions. For me, it’s a familiar feeling of “Oh no, I might be screwing this up again,” or “What have I done wrong this time?” The need for clarity is necessary, but so is the consistency of implementing a framework to support clarity. Don’t just assume “it’s common sense” because it’s happened before. Allowing time and space to create more clarity in a company’s process goes a long way. For example, at the beginning of meetings, send out agendas, record meetings, and send quick bullet-pointed follow-up emails. This process will vary by company and team, but the point is to have the time and space for it. And do it every time. People are less likely to see it as an added burden when a process is clearly set up from the beginning. This helps all employees, but it helps neurodivergent employees tremendously by alleviating the burden on seeking answers constantly with an impaired executive function or, in my case, the anxiety of being seen as difficult for asking too many questions.

Check-ins and Support from Management

Feedback is a gift, as a dear friend always says, and I agree—most of the time. Delivering and receiving feedback is delicate and requires training on both ends. I believe we’re all equipped not to deliberately hurt someone when giving feedback, but not all of us know the best way to deliver feedback to different individuals. Delivering feedback is a skill every manager should have, but it should not be seen as a character flaw if they haven’t been given the training or support. Similarly, don’t expect everyone to receive feedback the same way. Many neurodivergent people have delayed processing or rejection sensitivities, meaning they may need more time to digest feedback. It’s about having clarity and a clear framework at the workplace to create an environment with space for feedback so we can all really use the gift.

Cultivate a Truly Inclusive Culture

Since ADHD videos became viral on TikTok, I’ve seen more companies emphasise the value of neurodiversity in the workplace. While I welcome the increased awareness, I wonder what they really mean by an inclusive workplace. I’m not cynical, but I’ve never worked at a place that talks about their neurodiverse policy, despite having worked at many places. I don’t doubt they value diversity, but there’s a lack of information on how to include neurodivergent colleagues into the work culture. Knowledge is the foundation of clarity. People only know what they know. So, for a company to be truly neuro-inclusive, it must help neurotypical employees understand their neurodivergent colleagues better. Hold workshops, include information in the company handbook, and normalise neurodiversity—in other words, make it common sense for your workplace. For example, my time blindness makes me hopeless at using a calendar. If a colleague reminds me of important meetings because they know I might forget to check my diary, I’ll feel included rather than embarrassed. Such culture can’t be forced; sustained efforts are needed to make it the norm.

We Are All Human

In the end, we are all human. Creating a supportive, clear and inclusive workplace benefits everyone, not just neurodivergent employees. When we understand and accommodate different needs, we create an environment where everyone can thrive. Let’s not be afraid to ask questions, seek clarity and support each other. Together, we can make work a place where everyone feels valued and understood.