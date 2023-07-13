Huw Dunnit!? Mystery $841K-A-Year BBC Presenter At Centre Of Sex Pic Scandal Is Outed By WIFE!

The mystery BBC presenter who has been accused of paying $70 000 for sexual imagery of a young person has now been named as Huw Edwards, aged 61.

Edwards was outed by his own wife, Vicky Flind, who released a statement minutes after UK investigating police unit Scotland Yard announced they had dropped their probe into the allegations.

In the UK the age of consent is 16, however it is illegal to distribute sexual imagery of anyone under 18.

Flind, who also works in TV, said the father of five is ‘now receiving in-patient hospital care where he will stay for the foreseeable future’ as she asked for privacy for her family, declaring: ‘I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children’.

She added: ‘I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end. Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published’.

The statement was released at 6pm UK time. Minutes afterwards the BBC clarified that he has not left his job which pays him up to a whopping £439,999-a-year (A$841,469).

Since the news first broke out that Edwards had paid around $70,000 dollars for sexual imagery of a young man, at least three more young people have come forward to accuse the star of unethical behaviour.

One accused him of breaking lockdown rules to meet up, whilst another said he sent messages with love hearts and kisses to a 17-year-old. A person in their early 20s said they received abusive messages after refusing to meet up with Edwards after meeting him on a dating app.

BBC colleagues have also come forward saying they received messages from Edwards that made them feel uncomfortable.

The news will be a huge blow for the publicly-funded BBC. Edwards was one of their most decorated newsreaders and was hailed as a national treasure after reporting the death of the Queen last year.

There were even calls to give him a knighthood after he reported the death with such aplomb and dignity.

Before Edwards was outed, a host of other BBC stars rushed forward to deny they were the mystery man. This included one presenter and comedian who, hilariously denied the claims by saying: “There’s no way on God’s green earth I’m paying £35K for a w*nk!”

Edwards has since deleted his Instagram account.