Hugo Weaving Stars In New Flight Facilities Music Video

Hugo Weaving Stars In New Flight Facilities Music Video
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The Matrix star, Hugo Weaving, stars in the new music video for Flight Facilities song ‘Heavy (feat. Your Smith).’

With the talent of director Timothy Burnett, Indie record label, Future Classic released the music video today.

The video was shot in 35mm film and was released only four weeks after being pitched. Just, a few days after Weaving received the script, he was on board and production was underway.

The music video follows two shifty fellas, Paddy and George, as they take care of some jobs around town. George, played by Weaving, receives a mysterious text and this builds to a shocking climax.

Burnett said: “For ‘Heavy’ my idea was to create a brief snapshot into the lives of two men on the verge of a hidden crisis.”

“When I got sent the track by Flight Facilities, I thought the narrative needed to be simple, yet speak to a weighty and troubling dilemma.

“The only way to do that in a three-minute video was to treat the piece a bit like a character study, playing off the actors’ chemistry, and leaving a few questions unanswered.”

“I opted to shoot it on 35mm film; wanting to transport the talent into a nostalgic Australian past, but without the budget for a period piece. Film was the best way to do that. I’ve done quite a few shoots on film with DOP Grégoire Lière, so the workflow wasn’t foreign to us.

“Working with Flight Facilities, Future Classic, Hugo Weaving, and Joyride was great fun; all the teams shared the vision, and the project was very smooth sailing. A huge shout out to the amazing crew and Entropico team who made this happen so beautifully.”

The new tune is the third track in Flight Facilities new album FOREVER, which was released today.

Credits:

Label: Future Classic
Artist: Flight Facilities
Song: Heavy (feat. Your Smith) (single from new album Forever)
Starring: Hugo Weaving, Rowan Dix
Prod Co: Entropico
EP / Director: Timothy Burnett
Producer: Gus Kennelly
Producer: Jakson Gray
DOP: Gregoire Liere
1AC: Simon Noonan
Film Loader: Pat Wiecks
Gaffer: Mat Wilson
Best Boy: Josh Royce
H&MU: Amber Adams
Production Designer: Chloe Hayman
Stylist: Isabella Mamas
PA: Jack Chapman
Onset Photographer: Natasha Foster
BTS: Mondo Hays
Editor: Jos Eastwood
Sound Design: Rowan Dix
Colourist: Matt Fezz
Film Development: NegLab
Film Scan: Piccolo Films
Gear: Panavision

Please login with linkedin to comment

Flight Facilities Future Classic Hugo Weaving

Latest News

Perfection Fresh Launches AR Campaign Via The Live Agency & Unbnd
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

Perfection Fresh Launches AR Campaign Via The Live Agency & Unbnd

Perfection Fresh uses the power of immersive Augmented Reality to educate consumers on fresh produce farming and seasonality as well as health and nutrition. The Perfection Fresh Augmented Reality experience, developed by The Live Agency is in collaboration with Unbnd. It offers its users a suite of utility including recipe inspiration, information on taste & […]

Linktree Launches Shopify Integration To Expand Creator-Focused Features
  • Marketing
  • Technology

Linktree Launches Shopify Integration To Expand Creator-Focused Features

Linktree, the market-leading linking platform, has announced it has integrated with Shopify to bring a streamlined shopping experience directly to the Linktree platform. Linktree users can now launch a Shopify storefront on their Linktree to boost discovery of their latest collections, including their holiday promotions, just in time for the peak Christmas shopping season.  Through […]

Triple M Announces All Local Rush Hour Drive Shows Across Australia For 2022
  • Media

Triple M Announces All Local Rush Hour Drive Shows Across Australia For 2022

The drive home will have a distinctly local flavour for listeners in 2022 as Triple M unveils new, all-local Rush Hour Drive shows across the country. The new ‘national to local’ approach for Triple M reinforces its commitment to the best and most relevant content for audiences, with a key focus on local sport and […]

Young Beautiful Woman Sitting On Couch Shopping Online
  • Marketing

Retailers Struggle To Meet Expectations For Personalised Shopping Experiences Reveals Salesforce Data

The new Connected Shopper Report from Salesforce revealed that retailers are struggling to turn data into personalised prices, offers, and products. The report surveyed 1,600 global shoppers and over 1,000 retail executives across five continents to look at shoppers expectations vs. the current state of retail. They found that only 32 percent of retailers can […]

Norton’s New Brand Promise Shines A Light On The Company’s Vision
  • Marketing
  • Technology

Norton’s New Brand Promise Shines A Light On The Company’s Vision

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced a new promise for the Norton brand along with an upgraded visual identity to match its ambitions. Inspired by the company’s vision to protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely, the refreshed brand identity will represent the bright side to the very dark problem that is cybercrime. The shift signals Norton’s commitment to be the digital ally for consumers as well as a catalyst for change in the industry – from fear to trust and empowerment.

Circle In Welcomes Ex-Google Employee As Chief Growth Officer
  • Marketing

Circle In Welcomes Ex-Google Employee As Chief Growth Officer

Circle In has appointed Liz Fox as chief growth officer, a strategic appointment to drive international expansion for the ‘fam-tech’ business supporting working parents and carers. Previously an industry manager at Google, Fox will oversee the marketing, sales and product development at Circle In, which supports more than 200,000 families globally. Jodi Geddes, co-founder of […]

Broadsign Hires Jonny Richardson To Lead Australian Rollout Of Its DOOH Ad Buying Platform, Campsite
  • Marketing

Broadsign Hires Jonny Richardson To Lead Australian Rollout Of Its DOOH Ad Buying Platform, Campsite

Digital-out-of-home (DOOH) marketing technology developer Broadsign, today announced the hire of Jonny Richardson as Director of Business Development, APAC. Joining Broadsign from Living Image Media, where he was sales director, Richardson (pictured) brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and relationships across both media agencies and publishers. In the new role, Richardson will help drive Broadsign’s […]