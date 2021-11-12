Hugo Weaving Stars In New Flight Facilities Music Video

The Matrix star, Hugo Weaving, stars in the new music video for Flight Facilities song ‘Heavy (feat. Your Smith).’

With the talent of director Timothy Burnett, Indie record label, Future Classic released the music video today.

The video was shot in 35mm film and was released only four weeks after being pitched. Just, a few days after Weaving received the script, he was on board and production was underway.

The music video follows two shifty fellas, Paddy and George, as they take care of some jobs around town. George, played by Weaving, receives a mysterious text and this builds to a shocking climax.

Burnett said: “For ‘Heavy’ my idea was to create a brief snapshot into the lives of two men on the verge of a hidden crisis.”

“When I got sent the track by Flight Facilities, I thought the narrative needed to be simple, yet speak to a weighty and troubling dilemma.

“The only way to do that in a three-minute video was to treat the piece a bit like a character study, playing off the actors’ chemistry, and leaving a few questions unanswered.”

“I opted to shoot it on 35mm film; wanting to transport the talent into a nostalgic Australian past, but without the budget for a period piece. Film was the best way to do that. I’ve done quite a few shoots on film with DOP Grégoire Lière, so the workflow wasn’t foreign to us.

“Working with Flight Facilities, Future Classic, Hugo Weaving, and Joyride was great fun; all the teams shared the vision, and the project was very smooth sailing. A huge shout out to the amazing crew and Entropico team who made this happen so beautifully.”

The new tune is the third track in Flight Facilities new album FOREVER, which was released today.

Credits:

Label: Future Classic

Artist: Flight Facilities

Song: Heavy (feat. Your Smith) (single from new album Forever)

Starring: Hugo Weaving, Rowan Dix

Prod Co: Entropico

EP / Director: Timothy Burnett

Producer: Gus Kennelly

Producer: Jakson Gray

DOP: Gregoire Liere

1AC: Simon Noonan

Film Loader: Pat Wiecks

Gaffer: Mat Wilson

Best Boy: Josh Royce

H&MU: Amber Adams

Production Designer: Chloe Hayman

Stylist: Isabella Mamas

PA: Jack Chapman

Onset Photographer: Natasha Foster

BTS: Mondo Hays

Editor: Jos Eastwood

Sound Design: Rowan Dix

Colourist: Matt Fezz

Film Development: NegLab

Film Scan: Piccolo Films

Gear: Panavision