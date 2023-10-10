HP & Intel Named Brand Partners Of SXSW Sydney 2023
SXSW Sydney 2023 is counting down to its inaugural event and HP and Intel have partnered together to showcase the best technologies and ideas that are changing the way we live, work and play.
Brand partners are offering one-of-a-kind experiences for badge, wristband and expo pass holders, from Flex with HP where HP and Intel have partnered to showcase technologies and ideas that are changing the way we live, work and play to TikTok’s House of Music Discovery at Pleasure’s Playhouse, where they’re bringing the magic of music discovery to life.
“As a brand that prides itself on creating technology for the future, we’re thrilled to partner with SXSW to celebrate the convergence of innovation and creativity, and bring the best of technology that is designed to flex around you and how you live your life today.” said Bradley Pulford, managing director at HP Australia and New Zealand.
Tumbalong Park in the heart of Sydney’s Darling Harbour will be transformed into a vibrant hub of creativity featuring free events and captivating and immersive experiences, including the opportunity to climb the Suntory –196 three-story vending machine, take a turn through the CommBank House maze to surface tech innovations or witness the fusion of innovation and creativity at Porsche House, plus much more.
Other sponsors for the event include CommBank, QANTAS, Young Henrys and Telstra. “We’re thrilled at the level of diverse, interesting and innovative brands involved in our first SXSW Sydney event. Our dedicated brand partners will play a key role in cultivating the unexpected discoveries attendees will come to know and love this coming week” said SXSW Sydney chair, Geoff Jones.
