How To Market Your Business In The Digi-Physical New Normal World

There’s no doubt that marketing and advertising has changed dramatically in the last 10 years, alongside advancements of technology and the internet. However, COVID-19 has taken this transformation one step further by normalising technology, like QR codes, for consumers.

With users facing a barrage of noise online, especially during COVID-19, users are left feeling digitally-numb, leading some back to traditional advertising and marketing. Alternative marketing like guerrilla advertising has seen a rise during COVID-19, as it harnesses both the digital and physical world in an interactive manner, using billboards, posters or graffiti that can be scanned by a smartphone.

This amalgamation of technology alongside the physical world, has led many users to expect more from brands than just traditional marketing. Thus, creating genuine authenticity with your customers is now much harder and marketers must use every tool and creative strategy at their disposal.

So, where does this leave businesses looking to make an impact? Here are a few tips to help you with Digi-Physical Marketing.

Top five Tips For Digi-Physical Marketing

Leverage technology alongside real life

Digital marketing is all about technology, so make sure your brand is using every program at its disposal. If you want to examine customer behaviours on your website, consider using website heat mapping and behavior analytics programs like Hotjar. Likewise, ensure your UX and UI design is straightforward and predictive of your customer’s behaviours. Don’t forget that the most valuable feedback comes from your customers. Customer surveys, sentiments and a chat on the phone can give you valuable insights you’ve never considered when you’re busy. If you sell products, create an interactive component such as tips that takes consumers to your website, app or platform. But be sure to make it engaging, fun and informative.

Don’t abandon physical marketing

While COVID-19 has definitely changed the visibility of physical advertising like billboards and posters, some brands have used this to their advantage by creating