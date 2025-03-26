How American Express Supercharged F1 Experiences At The 2025 Australian Grand Prix

The engines may have quieted, but the buzz from the FORMULA 1 LOUIS VUITTON AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025 still reverberates through Melbourne. As the Official Payments Partner of Formula 1, American Express made a memorable debut at Albert Park, delivering an elevated race weekend packed with exclusive access, immersive activations and hospitality that set a new benchmark for fan experiences.

From the roar of the cars on track to the roar of the crowd, American Express was at the heart of the action—rolling out a suite of premium offerings for both Card Members and general ticket holders.

“We’re excited to be in Melbourne for the first race of the season as the Official Global Payments Partner of Formula 1,” Naysla Edwards, American Express vice president of brand, customer marketing and member experience, told B&T.

“Australia’s excitement for F1 motorsport has grown significantly in recent years, and we’re thrilled to be at Albert Park providing a best-in-class fan experience for our Card Members while giving all F1 fans a taste of the incredible access that comes with being part of American Express.”

A New Standard for Fan Engagement

Central to the Amex footprint was the American Express Fan Experience, an open-to-all two-story activation that transported race-goers into the heart of F1.

“Inspired by the thrill and innovation of the sport, our two-story activation featured a Driver Evaluation Challenge, the opportunity for fans to design their own car and have it printed on a postcard to send anywhere in the world, as well as create their own driver intro video,” Edwards explained.

“Our goal was to bring the excitement of racing to life in a hands-on, engaging way. By combining technology, entertainment and personalisation we wanted to ensure all fans – regardless of their seat – enjoyed an elevated and memorable race-day experience”.

This high-touch, high-tech installation was designed to immerse fans in motorsport in a hands-on way—complete with trivia races and a personalised livery station—all while reinforcing Amex’s mission to enhance every moment of the live event.

Adding to the race-day buzz, Amex handed out complimentary Race Radios, allowing fans across Albert Park to tune into live commentary.

“These complimentary radios allowed attendees to tune into live commentary throughout the weekend, ensuring they stayed fully engaged with the action, no matter where they were in Albert Park,” said Edwards.

“This simple, yet effect tactic aligns with our broader mission of enhancing live experiences by removing barriers and making events more enjoyable. Just as we provide express lane access, premium hospitality and exclusive perks, the Race Radios were another way we brought our powerful backing to fans, ensuring they got the most out of their time at the Grand Prix”.

Hospitality Meets Iconically Melbourne

Embracing the Grand Prix’s 2025 theme—‘Iconically Melbourne’—Amex leaned into the city’s celebrated culinary culture through a pop-up collaboration with MoVida. At MoVida Presented by American Express, all guests could enjoy Spanish-inspired cuisine, while Card Members received priority bookings and a complimentary tapas share plate when paying with their Amex.

“Partnering with MoVida, one of Melbourne’s most beloved restaurants, allowed us to showcase the city’s rich culinary scene,” Edwards noted.

The AMEX Lakeside Rooftop offered Card Members premium views of the entertainment stage, hosting driver Q&As and live music. The experience was capped off by a private bar, perfectly blending Melbourne’s social scene with F1 excitement.

For those seeking the ultimate in race-day luxury, The American Express Lounge delivered. Spanning three levels, it offered fine dining from Moët & Chandon, St Hugo and Atria by Ritz-Carlton.

The crown jewel? The Centurion Suite—with access to the exclusive Amex Pit Roof Deck, overlooking the track.

Front Row to the Action

Another key feature was the debut of the American Express Grandstand at Turn 5—one of the track’s most technical corners. Reserved exclusively for Card Members, it offered some of the most exhilarating views of the race.

“Providing our Card Members with exclusive access to premium viewing locations is a key part of our commitment,” Edwards said. “We’re ensuring that our Card Members don’t just attend the race; they experience it in a way that wouldn’t be possible without Amex”.

A Global Starting Line

Melbourne marked just the beginning of what Amex promises will be a high-octane global rollout across the F1 calendar.

“Our activation at the Australian Grand Prix sets a new standard for what fans and Card Members can expect at races around the world,” Edwards said. “From the high-energy atmosphere of Silverstone to the glamour of Monaco, our goal is to create unique experiences tailored to each destination while maintaining the core elements that make race day better #WithAmex”.

“As F1’s popularity continues to grow, we’re committed to ensuring our Card Members have access to the best that the sport has to offer, no matter where they choose to watch the action unfold”.