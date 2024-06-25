Houston Group Unveils New Identity For PCYC NSW

Houston Group announced the launch of a new brand identity for PCYC NSW, a charity empowering young people to reach their potential through community partnerships.

The revitalised PCYC NSW brand launched across all digital and social channels, and across their 66 clubs throughout NSW.

PCYC NSW has a rich and long-standing history, dating back to 1937, yet the brand has remained relatively static and unchanged, leading to misconceptions about who PCYC NSW is for, and how it is funded.

The benefits of PCYC’s not-for-profit programs, Out of School Hours care offering and commercial sport and recreation activities reach far and wide, yet the breadth and impact of the organisation is not widely understood.

Working with PCYC in a pro bono capacity, Houston Group identified the need to create a unifying story and clear brand architecture, supported by a flexible and contemporary design system. The aim is to build a shared understanding of what PCYC NSW stands for, and increase relevance among a more diverse audience.

“Growing up in Mount Druitt, I saw first–hand the work of PCYC, so the project is very personal to me. The ability to contemporise such a significant community brand is a really important opportunity; to modernise it in a way that allows kids to re–engage and connect with their local PCYC,” said Stuart O’Brien, Houston Group CEO and founder.

Underpinned by a central idea, ‘Belong somewhere life changing’, the refreshed brand identity brings the charity’s transformative impact and unwavering belief in young people to the forefront. This dynamism and strength of the brand are delivered via the bold and unapologetic visual identity. Maintaining equity in the star asset, increasing the vibrancy of the colour palette, and introducing more meaningful imagery were key to evolving the creative look and feel.

“Being Australia’s pre-eminent youth charity, PCYC NSW wanted to stand out as a fresh, vibrant brand that genuinely represents the more than 60,000 youth members and at-risk youth that we serve each year. We are delighted that Houston Group has engaged with our team in such a professional manner, their expertise has crafted a contemporary, energetic design and message that will assist us to raise an elevated awareness with existing and new stakeholders. We are deeply grateful for their generosity of time, talents and resources to bring concepts to life over a quick timeframe,” said Ben Hobby, PCYC NSW CEO.

Houston’s commitment to giving back extends beyond its pro bono collaboration with PCYC NSW, partnering with the likes of Black Dog Institute, Wayside Chapel, Public Education Foundation, Belvoir St Theatre, ID Know Yourself and more.

“As a business we believe cause and purpose are fundamental and by supporting not–for–profits, we’re able to use our skills to help these incredible organisations continue their vital work,” added O’Brien.

Client: PCYC NSW

Michael Klein – assistant marketing manager

Bree Godden – general manager fundraising and marketing

Ben Hobby – chief executive officer

Agency: Houston Group

Stuart O’Brien – CEO & founder

Cate Patterson – account manager

Alex Toohey – executive creative director

Ticky Lan – designer

Max Russell – finished artist