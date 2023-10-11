Houston Group Joins Black Dog Institute In Campaigning For Better Mental Health

Houston Group Joins Black Dog Institute In Campaigning For Better Mental Health
    Independent strategic brand and creative agency, Houston Group, has announced the launch of a new brand campaign, “Better Mental Health” for Black Dog Institute.

    Having worked as a pro-bono partner of Black Dog Institute since 2019, Houston has played a pivotal role in supporting the Institute’s brand evolution, advising on a number of strategic projects and initiatives.

    Extensive qualitative and quantitative research revealed that while brand awareness was strong, people struggled to understand the breadth and depth of the Institute’s role in leading mental health research across prevention, treatment and advocacy.

    The new brand campaign is born of a simple and powerful idea, ‘Better mental health for all’. The new positioning focuses directly on supporting Black Dog Institute’s strategy to deliver research with real-world impact to help treat, manage and prevent common mental health conditions, and suicide in workplaces, schools, health settings and the wider community.

    “This campaign will be transformational in the way we reach and engage people and the impact we’ll be able to have on mental health” Nicole Scott, director of marketing and communications at Black Dog Institute, said.

    “The work is brilliant and we are already getting wonderful feedback from our stakeholders. It’s not only eye-catching, it tells a story and it’s really resonating. Within the first few days, there have already been more than 500 visits to the campaign landing page, which is an outstanding result,” Scott concluded.

    CEO & founder of Houston Group, Stuart O’Brien, added: “At Houston, we are dedicated to using our capabilities to make a positive impact on society and, together with Black Dog Institute, we look forward to driving meaningful change.”

    “Better Mental Health” launched across radio, social and out–of–home nationally in October to coincide with Mental Health Month in Australia.




