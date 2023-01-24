Host/Havas Unveils Global Campaign For Tourism Fiji
Just over a year on from Fiji re-opening to tourists, Tourism Fiji has unveiled a new global brand platform, “Where happiness comes naturally”, produced in collaboration with global creative agency Host/Havas and media agency Havas Media.
Marking 12 years since the island nation’s first destination marketing campaign, which encouraged visitors to find their happiness in Fiji, the new brand platform shifts the focus to the local people, stunning natural environment, rich culture, and authentic experiences that Fiji offers, showing tourists that the source of the islands’ happiness is derived from the breadth and depth of Fijian culture itself.
Tourism Fiji chief marketing officer, Emma Campbell commented, “Our happiness brand platform has attracted people from all over the world. We have always told the Fiji story from the perspective of visitors, but we wanted to flip the narrative and show that the source of happiness a Fijian holiday brings, is Fijian culture itself. We’re proud to roll out this meaningful brand platform; ‘Where happiness comes naturally’ which celebrates the people of Fiji, showing that here, happiness really does come naturally to us, but there is more than enough to share.”
Over three months, the Tourism Fiji team and agency partners worked with a broad cross section of local Fijians, ensuring the Fijian culture was authentically and meaningfully represented. This manifested in Fijian culture – rather than the traditional focus on tourists – being at the heart of the platform, which was stunningly captured in static imagery by renowned National Geographic photographer Matthieu Paley and in film by Finch’s Kyra Bartley.
The new logo, which fuses modern typography with the traditional Fijian art form of masi, was designed in collaboration with third generation Fjjian masi artist Wati Maraiwai Talavutu. She comments: “Being given the opportunity to create a new logo that celebrates our heritage and showcases our traditions to the world has been an incredible experience. I’m proud to be a part of this new campaign that honours the rich and diverse cultures and traditions that exist within Fiji.”
“Where happiness comes naturally” taps into a growing consumer desire for meaningful travel experiences that create a connection to culture and communities. A recent study into sustainable travel revealed that 66 per cent of travellers want to have authentic experiences representative of the local culture*.
Jon Austin, executive creative director at Host/Havas commented on the new direction, “It was such a privilege working with the Tourism Fiji team to go beyond the poolside pina coladas and add new authenticity and depth to the happiness found in such abundance in Fiji; a spirit that has existed for generations. From collaborating with local artists to recording music in village homes and voice overs in the three primary languages of the country (iTaukei, Fiji Hindi and English) to spontaneously and genuinely capturing this Fijian spirit with National Geographic photographers, we couldn’t be happier with how the new global brand platform flips the traditional tourism dynamic and celebrates this incredible place and its incredible people.”
“We’re thrilled to bring ‘Where happiness comes naturally’ to the world and show how a culture that has mastered happiness is perfectly placed to offer holiday experiences that bring genuine happiness to those lucky enough to visit,” said Austin.
Tourism Fiji’s new brand platform, ‘Where happiness comes naturally’ is rolling out in key and emerging markets with out of home, TVC, a refreshed website, and across digital and social channels.
Credits
Client: Tourism Fiji
Agency: Host/Havas
Film >
Production: FINCH
Director: Kyra Bartley
Facilitation Production Company: Welcome Fiji
Post Production: Fin Design + Effects
Edit: Adam Wills
Colourist: Fergus Rotherham
Music + Sound: MassiveMusic Sydney
Australian Casting: Mackintosh Casting
Stills >
Photography: Matthieu Paley c/o Bespoke Reps
Stills Production Company: Chee Productions
Facilitations Production Company: Mauve Marketing Fiji
Media: Havas Media
PR: Red Havas
