Hootsuite Unveils ‘Owly’ In Brand Refresh

Hootsuite created the social media management space in 2008, and today cast the new way to ‘be social’ with the launch of its rebrand.

Hootsuite created a category and over the last 14 years has led its customers through the evolution of this dynamic and ever-changing space that is social media—one of the world’s most adopted channels with over 4.6 billion social media users around the globe. As the pioneer, the company has always strived to be at the forefront of social innovation, so is once again asserting its deep knowledge of all things social media through its new approach. The rebrand being launched today is a signal to encourage other brands to stand out and join the social conversation authentically, while providing the necessary guidance on how to do that.

“What we know is that social rewards bravery and creative courage,” said Maggie Lower, chief marketing officer, Hootsuite. “We recognise that tackling the wild world of social can be intimidating, but that’s where we come in — with the education and expertise that comes from being the first and best mover in the space. Together with our customers, we will champion the power of social for good, uplift people, and ignite our customers’ brands and businesses.”

To personify the ethos of the new identity and foster engagement with the Hootsuite brand, the company has appointed its beloved icon, Owly, as chief connection officer. Owly will now play a larger role as the friendly, approachable, and expressive guide for brands who are leveraging social.

“We have always been at the forefront of social,” said Tom Keiser, chief executive officer, Hootsuite. “From the time we established this space, our brand has been driven by our customers’ ambitions and aspirations, and for the tools they need to drive their businesses forward. We take our responsibility as advisors and visionaries seriously. After nearly 14 years defining the industry, it was time to rethink our integrated branding strategy to better reflect our position and our direction as the social experts, trusted partners, and joyful mentors. We’re showing the world that Hootsuite doesn’t just ‘get’ social…we are social.”

To ensure the rebrand effectively connected with, and reflected, its people, Hootsuite built its rebrand activation in-house, leveraging the expertise of its creative, social and functional teams. The company also collected and incorporated thoughtful feedback from its customers and a diverse array of stakeholders, ensuring the new approach signified the humanity and connection that makes up social.