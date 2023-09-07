Holy Jawlines!!! Samsung Unveils New Spot For Designer Phones

Samsung has released the official film for its Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition phone and the models’ jawlines and cheekbones alone make it worth a watch.

The Korean smartphone manufacturer has long had a relationship with New York-based fashion designer Thom Browne. Known for his minimal and striped garments, Browne has lent his brand’s red, white and blue stripes to Samsung’s phones, wearables and headphones for a good few years now.

Anyway, that’s enough chat and get a look at the bone structure on show here.

It’s all very swish but nonchalant in that haute couture high-end fashion kind of way.

CHEP Network currently holds Samsung’s creative and media accounts in Australia.

