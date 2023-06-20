Hit Network Reveals Winter Line Up

The Hit Network today announced its two-week winter break line up starting Monday, 26 June, featuring names including Hamish & Andy and The Jimmy & Nath Show.

Hamish & Andy will fire up the cold mornings as it returns to breakfast across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, giving listeners a chance to hear the duo’s laughs, gags and comedic genius on the radio waves once again.

Jimmy Smith and Nath Roye aka The Jimmy & Nath Show will jump back into the Drive seats from 3-6pm weekdays as they get set to take on another adventure thanks to McDonald’s McCafé. On a mission to meet as many of their listeners as possible, the pair will be one step closer as they embark on another road trip, Jimmy & Nath’s McCafé Moments travelling from Perth, through Adelaide to Melbourne.

Jimmy and Nath said: “They’re letting us do this again?! What’s wrong with these people?

“In classic Jimmy and Nath fashion, we’re getting out of the studio and around this beautiful country of ours once again. We promise this drive home will be oozing with excitement, adventure and danger… maybe not danger but, we can assure it will be fun and we can’t bloody wait to see our listeners and get them all even more involved in our show!”

Newcastle’s Hit106.9 mornings announcer Sean Brown will take on Hit national Nights, with Seany B for Nights from 6-9pm. Sean’s music credentials are extensive, having auditioned for the 2017 season of The Voice and turned the chair of Delta Goodrem, he then performed live on stage with Delta at her Newcastle concert in 2022. Also host of podcast The Vibe with Sean Brown, Sean has interviewed some of music’s big names including Rob Thomas, Craig David, Jojo, Julia Michaels, Amy Shark, and more.

101.9 The Fox Content Director and Group Content Director – Hit Metro, Amanda Lee, said: “It’s exciting to deliver some of the best shows to keep listeners warm throughout this winter break!

“We’re proud to bring Hamish & Andy’s Podcast for Breakfast back to the airwaves and know listeners will love to hear fan favourites Jimmy & Nath take the show around the country once again for their drive home. We are also thrilled to introduce Seany B to Australia who will be hosting Hit Nights over the break.”