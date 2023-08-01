HERO Nabs Rumble’s Sarah Deery As New Head Of Client Service For The Brisbane Office

Brisbane independent creative agency HERO has announced the appointment of Sarah Deery to the newly created role of head of client service.

Most recently group account director at Rumble, Deery brings over two decades of Brisbane client experience to HERO, including eight years at Engine Group and prior to that independent creative hot shop Junior. Her extensive client experience includes Vanuatu Tourism, Queensland Government, St Vincent’s Care, Bolton Clarke, Royal Brisbane & Women’s Hospital Foundation, University of New England, James Cook University, Griffith University, RSPCA QLD, Dreamworld, Rio Tinto, Terry White Chemists, Brisbane Racing Club and Isuzu International.

HERO Brisbane managing firector Natalie Redford said, “We were looking for a proven client leader who could deliver across our entire suite of integrated creative and comms requirements, as well as working seamlessly with our Sydney and Melbourne offices. We knew we’d struck gold when we found Sarah.

“Her deep experience in brand strategy and development, team leadership and end to end campaign management across a wide portfolio of clients is exactly what we were after for this key new role. Nobody knows this business or this city better.”

Commenting on her new role, Deery said, “HERO’s blend of independent creative and digital expertise, combined with the tools, support and backing of a multinational organisation through its global affiliation with McCann and IPG, really feels like the best of both worlds. It’s a unique offering here in Brisbane. And I love the close collaboration with Sydney and Melbourne as well, under HERO’s Boundless Creativity model. I’m excited to be working with this talented team.”

Deery’s appointment comes on the back of a number of high-profile client wins and campaign launches for HERO this year, including new clients Simply Energy, Calbee, Reckitt and Sirena, and awarded campaigns for Toyota GR Corolla, eBay Museum of Authentics, Centrum Chewables, and the Cannes Lions and Gerety award-winning ‘Through Their Eyes’ for Maybelline New York, as well as BADC trophies for Aveo and City of Gold Coast. HERO has also secured an impressive 17 shortlists for next week’s AWARD Awards in Sydney.

