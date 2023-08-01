HERO Nabs Rumble’s Sarah Deery As New Head Of Client Service For The Brisbane Office

Brisbane independent creative agency HERO has announced the appointment of Sarah Deery to the newly created role of head of client service.

Most recently group account director at Rumble, Deery brings over two decades of Brisbane client experience to HERO, including eight years at Engine Group and prior to that independent creative hot shop Junior. Her extensive client experience includes Vanuatu Tourism, Queensland Government, St Vincent’s Care, Bolton Clarke, Royal Brisbane & Women’s Hospital Foundation, University of New England, James Cook University, Griffith University, RSPCA QLD, Dreamworld, Rio Tinto, Terry White Chemists, Brisbane Racing Club and Isuzu International.

HERO Brisbane managing firector Natalie Redford said, “We were looking for a proven client leader who could deliver across our entire suite of integrated creative and comms requirements, as well as working seamlessly with our Sydney and Melbourne offices. We knew we’d struck gold when we found Sarah.