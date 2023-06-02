Heinz Unveils Global Campaign Honouring Its Saucy Super Fans

For most of us, putting tomato sauce (ketchup) on just about every meal ends at around the age of 10. But not so everyone, who can take their saucy passion into adulthood too.

And that’s the premise of a new global campaign for Heinz via esteemed agency Wieden+Kennedy New York.

Called “It has to be HEINZ”, the work showcases everyday sauce lover’s passion for the brand including a strange predilection to want to be tattooed with it. There’s even a nod to Australia, if you look very closely.

It’s running first in the US, Canada and the UK before rolling out to other markets presumably Australia. The soundtrack is Chris Knox’s “It’s Love”.

Commenting on the work, Diana Frost, Heinz’s North American chief growth officer, said: “As we looked to unify the brand under one global brand platform, we dove into the world of our consumers and found that they all shared one thing: the irrational lengths they go to for Heinz products. As a brand obsessed with our consumers, we created ‘It Has to be Heinz’ as our love song back to them, our fans are our muses.”

There’s even some 15-second cuts of the spot, which you can watch below: