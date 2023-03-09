Heineken Launches F1 Activations Across Melbourne, Sydney, Perth

Heineken has launched Player 0.0, an integrated gaming initiative in cities across Australia, to mark the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

Player 0.0 is a national Sim Racing tournament that created with two-time F1 World Champion, and avid gamer, Max Verstappen,

Heartbreak High actor, Josh Heuston and gaming expert, Stephanie ‘Hex’ Bendixsen, plus local influencer talent will be working on the campaign inviting Aussies to race around a virtual F1 track at event sites in Sydney, Perth, and Melbourne.

The winner from each pop-up activation will win a trip to attend the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne where they will compete for to be Australian Heineken Player 0.0 Champion.

Player 0.0 is part of Heineken’s global campaign, “When You Drive, Never Drink” with brand ambassador Max Verstappen. Through global sponsorship activations, Heineken wants to encourage responsible consumption, complementing the brand’s existing association with Formula 1.

Separately, there will also be a Heineken Saturday free ticketed event, featuring local live acts DJ Hayden James, Kinder, and Crooked Colours.

“We are incredibly excited to launch Heineken Player 0.0 with global superstar, Max Verstappen, as well as working with local fans of the sport, Josh Heuston and Stephanie Bendixsen. From IRL to URL – the launch of Heineken Player 0.0 enables us to entertain and unite F1’s passionate and growing fanbase in new ways, as we spread the message of ‘Enjoy Heineken Responsibly’ even further,” said Dino Bozzone, Heineken country manager Australia.

The activations will be live at the following locations:

Sydney: Westfield Parramatta, 10 – 12 March

Perth: Brass Monkey, Northbridge, 17 – 19 March

Melbourne: Chadstone Shopping Centre, 24 – 26 March

Credits:

Global creative agency: Publicis;

PR Influencer agency: Herd MSL:

Steph Banno – Strategy Director

Bryony Czujko – Senior Account Director

Cat Schwerdt – Senior Account Manager

Nikki Carruthers – Senior Account Executive

Ishwari Naicker – Account Executive

Activation agency: Momentum Worldwide:

Angela McGlinchey – Group Account Director

Vasudha Arora – Account Manager

Renee Schembri – Executive Producer

Matt Batten – Executive Creative Director

Media agency: UM

Lauren Thornborough – Senior Client Director

Amy Cummins – Senior Integrated Planning Director

Ryan McIntosh – Performance Manager.