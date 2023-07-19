Heath Walker Swaps Teslas For Trucks In Director Of Marketing & Comms Role

Heath Walker has joined Scania as its director of marketing and communications, effective immediately.

Walker had previously served as Tesla’s APAC head of marketing in 2019 and has since worked as the head of marketing for the AFL and head of marketing and communications for the Mantel Group.

“Scania in Australia and globally has a strong and enviable reputation as a brand that leverages innovation in technology and safety, as well as environmental leadership,” said Walker.

“Within Australia, the business has been moving forward at pace in recent times, and I am looking forward to leading our communications drive as we continue our successful volume journey.

“The communication landscape is evolving with new means of reaching customers and prospects, and so we must adapt to ensure our stories can be told in channels and in formats that are relevant to our audience,” he says.

“Impending legislative changes, greater environmental requirements and the ever-growing need for increased productivity and efficiency will shape our offer to the market. We are aiming to remain ahead of the curve, enticing our customers with future-proofed transport and logistics solutions that protect and enhance their P&L performance.

“Whether it is the introduction of alternative powertrain technology or the evolution of our unique-in-market V8-powered truck offerings, Scania will continue to position itself as the industry benchmark. I am also excited to see our first battery electric buses on the road here within weeks,” he added.

“I am very pleased to welcome Heath Walker to the Scania executive management team,” said Manfred Streit, Scania Australia managing director.

“As we continue to grow our footprint in Australia, communicating the benefits Scania provides to the widest possible relevant audience will take on a greater importance.

“Globally, Scania is well established as a driver of change, specifically leading the shift to a more sustainable transport system. As Australia joins in this race for cleaner and greener transport, we will be communicating our proven technology and business-friendly solutions,” Manfred added.