Hearts & Science’s Hayley Monteiro Overtakes Foxtel’s Vicki Chen In Race For B&T’s Women In Media People’s Choice Award!

Voting has now closed, but one crucial category remains open! With just under two weeks left to go, it is still anyone’s game in the race for the People’s Choice category.

Two weeks ago, B&T’s Women in Media Awards, presented by Are Media, opened voting for the coveted People’s Choice category. Since then, our servers have been working overtime to handle the influx of support for the industry’s leading women.

Currently leading the pack is Hayley Monteiro, Hearts&Science’s head of activation (Foundation PHD, Hearts&Science, Resolution Direct). Monteiro took over from Vicki Chen, Foxtel Media’s head of intelligence, trading, and digital operations, who now sits firmly in second place. Close behind them is fierce competition, with only a handful of votes separating the top ten contenders.

With just over a month left in the race to the big night, let’s see who is currently in contention for the top spot!

For more than a decade, B&T’s Women in Media Awards have celebrated the brilliance, influence, and mentorship of women across the media, marketing, and advertising sectors. Taking place on August 29 at the White Bay Cruise Terminal, this glittering night of recognition honours the female-identifying professionals who are not only excelling in their fields but also paving the way for future generations.

Haven’t got around to voting yet? Don’t worry, there is still plenty of time, and with such a tight race for the top, it is still firmly anyone’s game.

You can vote for as many people as you want, but you can only vote once, so make that vote count!

PLEASE NOTE! The People’s Choice Award is an individual award. Anyone who has entered a group or as a company – e.g The Aunties – has been excluded from this category. 

 

Now your voice has been heard, grab your tickets to see the winner of this prestigious category, and the 28 other awards revealed on the night!

By Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

