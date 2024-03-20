Heaps Normal Launches Non-Alcoholic Beer That Gives A Crap

Who Gives A Crap, the world’s cheekiest eco-friendly toilet paper brand has teamed up with Aussie non-alc brewers Heaps Normal to create something extra special – Cheeky IPA – the first limited-edition non-alcoholic beer helping to tackle the world’s sanitation crisis.

This audacious partnership aims to use humour, gusto, and, of course, a refreshing beer to help deliver clean water and sanitation to communities across the world.

Fifty per cent of profits from all Cheeky IPA sales will be flushing into the pockets of not-for-profits that help build toilets, with Heaps Normal also pledging to donate an additional $1.50 per can to WaterAid, one of Who Gives A Crap’s long-term partners.

Who Gives A Crap’s Head of Impact, Robin Cho hopes the unexpected yet hilarious partnership will shake things up Down Under.

“Together, we’re combining the cheeky spirit and passion for changing the world of Who Gives A Crap and Heaps Normal to develop a product that helps people and the planet. Although unexpected, the Cheeky IPA truly embodies this”.

“At Who Gives A Crap, our mission is to uncrap the world, donating 50 per cent of profits to help provide access to clean water and a toilet for everyone. By partnering with Heaps Normal, we can reach many more bums to get us closer to our big audacious goal of solving the sanitation crisis, all while having fun doing it,” said Cho.

Heaps Normal Co-Founder Andy Miller cheers the impactful collaboration in the hope of reminding people of the importance of supporting purpose-driven brands.

“Did we have a little bit too much fun playing around with our mates at Who Gives A Crap on coming up with toilet jokes? Well, yes. But this special beer release isn’t just some flush in the pan. Both Heaps Normal and Who Gives A Crap are taking on the big guys and showing that you can have a lot of fun while delivering a seriously positive impact. Oh and it’s my new favourite beer. You’ll be bummed if you miss it”.

And what about the brew? The Cheeky IPA is a thirst-quenching West Coast-style IPA brewed here in Australia with all the ingredients of an alcoholic beer. The Cheeky IPA is resinous and piney, with a well-balanced bitterness and refreshing finish.

Cheeky IPA is available in a 4-pack (RRP A$16.99), or go all out with a house-party friendly bundle:

Grog and Bog (RRP A$77) – 48 rolls of Who Gives A Crap’s 100 per cent Recycled Toilet Paper and a 4-pack of Cheeky IPA

Tinnies and Towels (RRP A$37) – Who Gives A Crap’s Forest Friendly Paper Towels and a 4-pack of Cheeky IPA

The Cheeky IPA will also be available in a limited number of bars and bottle shops from late April onwards.