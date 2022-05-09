Heaps Normal Heads “This Is Not Normal” Campaign To Spread Climate Awareness
This Is Not Normal aims to unite forward-thinking businesses to spread awareness on the issue of climate change and galvanise their communities to vote with climate in mind at the upcoming election. The initiative is led by Australian non-alcoholic beer company Heaps Normal.
The campaign is centred around an open letter outlining the need for the government to take the science of climate change seriously and act on it, in part to supercharge the efforts of businesses working to reduce their environmental impact as well as to give Australia a clear shot at creating a more sustainable future for the next generation.
The letter’s founding signatories include some of the country’s most ambitious start-ups and scale-ups. These include Breathe Architecture; Compass Studio; Fable Food Co; Ffutures; Fungi Solutions; Great Wrap; Hatched; Heaps Normal; Intrepid; Jaunt Motors; Just World Investments; koskela; Marque Lawyers; M8 Ventures; Nightingale Housing; People With Purpose; Ping; Quiip; Radian Energy; Regen Sydney; Rooy; Syncio; The Carbon Bank; Unified; Unyoked; Verve Super.
67 per cent of voters believe the government should be doing more to address climate change, including a majority in all 151 national seats.
Heaps Normal’s co-founder and CEO Andy Miller says that with an election around the corner, the stakes for climate policy have never felt higher.
“Like so many businesses around the country, we’re investing in responsibility at both an environmental and social level. But sometimes it feels like we’re using a garden hose to fight a megafire. By coming together to sign the This Is Not Normal letter, we’re using the power of the collective to draw attention to an issue that we’re extremely passionate about,” says Miller.
“The fact is that we have an incredible opportunity in this country to lead the world’s transition to a more sustainable future, but we need political leadership that will wholeheartedly embrace this opportunity. Regardless of how things shake out at the upcoming election, the people of Australia want and need our elected officials to act. I believe it starts with a sound, science-based climate policy that will give our country a fair go at making a positive global impact on climate.”
Following the federal election on 21 May 2022, the business community behind This Is Not Normal will explore further pathways of engaging constructively with Government and encouraging meaningful political leadership on climate policy.
“This Is Not Normal is uniting businesses around a common cause: to put climate at the top of the political agenda, not only as we head into a critical election, but into the future. As business leaders and founders representing a wide spectrum of industries and sectors, we know it’s an incredibly important issue for so many within our various communities. We will continue advocating for decisive, strong action from our political leaders in tackling what is the defining issue of our time,” says Miller.
