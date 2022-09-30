“He’s Hopeless!” Stefanovic Takes Brutal Swipe Against Kochie

Karl Stefanovic and David ‘Kochie’ Kochie have long been morning show rivals, and this morning Stefanovic took a swipe at Kochie – but to fair, it was all in good fun.

Both Stefanovic and Kochie are synonymous with their respected morning shows. Naturally, there’s always a bit of ribbing.

In usual Stefanovic style, he didn’t miss an opportunity to take a swipe during an interview with NRL chairman Peter V’landys live on the Channel Nine program.

V’Landys and Stefanovic were joking around about pro boxer Paul Gallen and Stefanovic getting in the ring together. However, V’Landy decided to bring the innocent Kochie into the joke.

The Daily Mail reported that V’landys said: “If you want a couple of easy fights, fight David Koch. Fight Kochie first, then work your way up to Gallen!”

Stefanovic quipped back, “He’s hopeless! He’s hopeless! He couldn’t handle himself in the ring, that’s for sure.”

You have to get Stefanovic credit. He always has a good sense of humour.