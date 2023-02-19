Hayu Launches Local Content

Hayu – NBCUniversal International & DTC’s all-reality streaming platform – today announced the launch of their first locally produced original content series – Loud + Proud with Justin Hill.

The short-form series, consisting of six, seven-minute episodes, will launch in conjunction with Sydney WorldPride, to shine a light on the Australian LGBTQIA+ community. The series will be available to stream exclusively on Hayu from February 23 in over 40 markets.

Hosted by Australia’s favourite entertainment reporter and podcaster Justin Hill, Loud + Proud brings together the ultimate line-up of Australian LGBTQIA+ icons and allies, including

Samantha Jade, Jack Vidgen, Alfie Arcuri, Mitch & Mark, Carla from Bankstown, Deni Todorovic, Etcetera Etcetera, Dominique Topp and James Devlin.

The series aims to spark meaningful conversations, as well as inspire and educate viewers. Each episode will dive into topics related to the LGBTQIA+ community, with guests sharing their personal experiences. The series covers everything from the impact of coming out and exploring the gender spectrum to owning your identity and parenthood and creating wider allyship in Australia and across the world. Hayu subscribers can expect never-before-heard Pride stories, advice on being your most authentic self, and, of course, a good dose of reality TV discussion.

International icons Andy Cohen (Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen) and Lisa Vanderpump (Vanderpump Rules) will also make a special appearance from the ‘Hayu Hotseat’, sharing their own Pride memories, thoughts and advice for the community and its allies.

“Our first original content – short-form series LOUD + PROUD with Justin Hill – demonstrates Hayu’s support of our fans by providing LGBTQIA+ voices a global platform to share stories, advice and inspiration,” commented Hendrik McDermott, Managing Director, NBCUniversal Direct-To-Consumer, Global. “Diversity, equity and inclusion are at the heart of Hayu and at the heart of many of the stories Hayu streams.”

“Ever since I was little, my family has encouraged me to live my life LOUD and PROUD and I feel incredibly lucky to be working with the Hayu team who has brought the care and attention needed to create a truly inspiring series,” added Justin Hill, host of Loud + Proud. “I hope our show can help the emerging LGBTQIA+ community to feel empowered, unashamed and unafraid to be their true selves. This series will bring WorldPride back to where it started: celebrating who we are… with some glitter thrown in for good measure!”

Hayu’s first-ever original content is a part of Hayu Australia’s wider WorldPride brand campaign, ‘Be Bold. Be Proud. Be You.’ – a campaign centred on empowerment and authenticity. Hayu will also be bringing Andy Cohen to Australia this month to promote his talk show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and to celebrate the series launch. Loud + Proud With Justin Hill will be streamed globally in over 40 markets, from February 23 available exclusively on Hayu.