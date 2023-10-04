Haymes Paint Shop And Tiacs Team Up For Tradies Mental Health

Haymes Paint Shop and not-for-profit mental health support service TIACS (This Is A Conversation Starter) are partnering once again to encourage conversation around and raise funds and awareness for mental health support services for Australian tradies that are available at TIACS.

In its second year, T-shirt Thursday will return for the month of October across 60 Haymes Paint Shops around Australia. T-shirts will cost $5 each with all profits going directly to TIACS to help fund additional phone counsellors. The campaign aims to engage with painters, tradies, truckies, rural and blue-collar workers, as well as their loved ones to raise awareness about TIACS. “We’re delighted to bring back T-shirt Thursday,” said Haymes Paint Shop, general manager, David McCormack.

“The support we received when T-shirt Thursday launched last year was overwhelming. While it was great to receive such a strong reception, there is clearly a need to continue encouraging conversations around mental health among tradies. We are proud to help shine a light on the important services TIACS provides to the tradie community.”

TIACS co-founder Ed Ross said, “The support from Haymes Paint Shops has helped us assist so many people. We can’t thank them enough for partnering with us again this year.” “The profits from the sale of the T-shirts goes directly to help fund counselling support. We’d love everyone to buy an awesome T-shirt and help us continue supporting tradies and their loved ones,” added TIACS, co-founder, Dan Allen.

Both former tradies themselves, Ed and Dan put down the tools to start TradeMutt and TIACS after a friend tragically and unexpectedly took his own life in 2015. The T-shirts have been produced by Lifestyle Brands in Melbourne. Manager Cameron Wallace said, “I have been touched firsthand by the struggle and sadness that mental health issues bring, so it is wonderful to be part of such an important initiative.”

You can help raise funds and awareness by visiting your local Haymes Paint Shop on any Thursday throughout October to purchase a T-Shirt. You can also make a donation to support TIACS in-store. Find your nearest store at haymespaintshop.com.au If you or a loved one are in immediate danger or at risk of harm, please call 000. For crisis support, such as suicidal thoughts or intentions, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.