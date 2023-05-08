Havas Report: Bad News For Brands? Aussies Embracing “Joyful Frugality”

Havas Report: Bad News For Brands? Aussies Embracing “Joyful Frugality”
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



An evaluation of what makes us happy has put mass consumerism at risk of extinction in place of a simpler, more wholesome and more frugal life; a new research report by Havas has found.  

The Havas 2023 Prosumer Report (which you can read in full HERE), which was conducted in over 30 markets, including Australia, reveals the long-adopted consumer patterns to be changing in Australian society. With a renewed consumer focus on solving cultural, societal and survival issues spurred on by the climate crisis, depleting global resources and a decrease in purchasing power, Havas’ 2023 Prosumer Report explores a shift in what’s needed; and what Australians are willing to do, to adapt a more frugal lifestyle in a world built around overconsumption. 

The research explores how Prosumers expect to change behaviours to reconcile consumption habits with their happiness, as well as a view on the heightened demand for brands to act responsibly in addressing consumption issues.  

Prosumers are consumers who are doing today what the mainstream will adopt in the future. They are influential forward thinkers, with the influence and economic impact to shift brand choice and the consumption behaviours of others. 

Joyful Frugality 

Two thirds of Prosumer Aussies agree they could be happy in a more frugal and less excessive world, with 67 per cent deriving happiness from ‘a satisfaction with simple things in life’. Whether this comes from a deeper connection to our natural world, an emphasis on community, more time with family or prioritising leisure over work; Australia is one of the top countries around the globe to believe the strongest appeals of frugal living are working less and spending more time with family (63 per cent), a life closer to nature (66 per cent), and a life where we are more focused on others (52 per cent). 

Frugality vs Freedom 

For Australia particularly, the undercurrent of sacrifice has loomed prevalent through the ‘covid years’ with the nation giving up more in terms of freedoms than many others. Whilst we remain overwhelmingly aligned that happiness and frugality can co-exist, a heightened tension for what this means for our independence lingers. 

The contradictions are evident, as Aussies are aware of what needs to change in our society, yet 39 per cent believe frugality imposes too many restrictions on their comfort and freedoms to travel and to consume.  

Paying for the Planet 

For Aussies frugality motivations sit firmly with mother earth, with 71 per cent changing their ways to benefit the planet. But getting to an eco-paradise won’t be free despite the clear appetite to do more – with consumers reluctant to personally foot the bill.  

Even though 78 per cent of Aussies say we need radical action to combat climate change, Australia is less likely to want to pay more taxes to finance the ecological transition (27 per cent), compared to other nations (38 per cent).  Who should be financially responsible? Some 75 per cent of Australian prosumers believe the companies making the most profit should be the first ones paying for the ecological transition. 

The age of #DeInfluencing 

The past couple of decades have seen the birth of online influencers, many of whom celebrate excess, wealth, and privilege. Now, we’re seeing a countertrend with the rise of anti-consumption influencers. TikTok’s #deinfluencing tag spotlights overhyped products that fail to deliver, while YouTube has an “anti-hauls” section that showcases products people are refusing to buy, sometimes because of their eco-impact.  

Who are Australian’s following? Those who are spending, buying and doing less. 77% of Aussie prosumers admire those who have made the transition to a more frugal lifestyle.  

The buck stops with (Big) Brands  

Some 80 per cent of Aussie prosumers believe it’s up to brands and companies to make a frugal future more desirable. For the brands that continue to stick their head in the sand, 64 per cent of Aussies are more likely to boycott products or companies that do not act for the climate, above the global average, while 41 per cent of Aussie prosumers want to ban black Friday advertising to help a transition into a more desirable, frugal world.  

What can brands do? Some 82 per cent of Aussie prosumers are more willing to make efforts if they could measure the impact of their actions, suggesting social and personal currency in frugality – making it even more important for brands/companies to contribute to this education where they can. 

Becoming Essential 

Olly Taylor, chief strategy officer, Havas Creative Group Australia said of the findings: “With the increasing cost of living, looming recessions, and deflating global resources, frugal living is becoming desirable for more Australians. The Havas 2023 Prosumer report shows us that whilst consumers do see a more frugal future as a joyful one, they are conflicted about toning down their own consumption. Brands that lead the way in making frugality desirable could ironically reap the reward.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

The Havas 2023 Prosumer Report

Latest News

Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
  • Media

Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content

Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]

Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
  • Marketing

Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse

Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]

Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
  • Marketing

Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions

Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]

B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast
  • Partner Content

B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast

B&T disclaimer: the image here is purely for illustrative purposes & no way reflects probable breakfast served at event.

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office
  • Marketing

Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office

Australia’s leading customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has gone global. Opening an office in New York, Komo has taken its platform to the US as marketers increasingly seek to win and retain customer attention, through gamified and interactive campaigns, promotions, and reward programs to drive long-lasting loyalty. The US move follows a year of significant […]

Everyday people walking about in a world described by streams of data.
  • Marketing

Dynata Earns Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification

Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has earned Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification, which recognises companies that prioritize maintaining the highest standards of data quality. The global certification comes after a comprehensive third-party audit of Dynata’s policies, procedures and data sets across five categories of data […]

Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic
  • Marketing

Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic

Australia’s leading provider of non-plastic, sustainable beverage packaging, WOSUP (War On Single-Use Plastic), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Prentice to its advisory board. As the chief revenue officer of Mamamia Media Company, Prentice brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and advisory roles, with a strong focus on sales and commercial […]

Paris. France - October 3, 2017: Street fashion photo of details womens clothes and shoes. French women are one of the most stylish women in the world. shot in the street in paris
  • Marketing

Ari Foo Talks About Skye Suites’s Partnership With Afterpay Australian Fashion Week

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (aafw) is back for its 27th year, flooding Sydney’s Carriageworks with impeccably dressed editors, designers and models from across the globe. B&T spoke to Ari Foo, area director of Sales and Marketing for SKYE Suites about the brand’s sponsorship of the iconic event. B&T:  SKYE Suites has been supporting AAFW for […]

Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners
  • Technology

Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners

Boa, a new social platform designed specifically to connect Australian business owners and entrepreneurs and to democratise professional networks. The app was created by members-only community for business owners, Club of United Businesses (CUB) and the company said it brings together the best aspects of Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn to form a powerful media and […]

Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers
  • Technology

Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers

Two-thirds of Australian consumers want to see more discounting at retailers they shop with and almost half say that they want businesses to remember their preferences and shopping experiences to better tailor future browsing, according to a new study (lead image: Hayley Fisher, Adyen country manager ANZ). However, 44 per cent of retailers have said […]

Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign
  • Marketing

Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign

Seiko, the renowned Japanese watch manufacturer, has partnered with Man of Many Production Studio and Australian action influencer Alex Hayes to launch an exciting advertising campaign showcasing their latest Prospex range. The collaboration emphasises high-end production capabilities and premium-quality visuals, highlighting the adventurous spirit of the Prospex watches. Understanding the importance of resonating with the […]

TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations
  • Advertising

TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations

Transit media specialist, TorchMedia, has expanded its digital out of home offering, today announcing a new state of the art digital advertising network across all Sydney Metro Northwest stations between North Ryde and Tallawong. These new, premium digital displays will be available to advertisers later this month, consisting of high-impact portraits and large-format landscapes designed […]