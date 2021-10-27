Havas Group Continues Global Expansion Of Red Havas

Havas Group Continues Global Expansion Of Red Havas
Red Havas, the global micro-network of merged media agencies, today announced the addition of Red Havas Spain, Germany, China, Italy and France.

This strategic move brings these teams together with Red Havas offices across the U.S., Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, UK, and Dubai, giving clients access to best-in-class thinking and the opportunity for seamless, integrated programs across four continents.

“The combination of a global pandemic along with the political and social atmosphere of the last two years not only left a dramatic imprint on global society but has dramatically and permanently changed the way people around the world consume media and content,” said Aussie James Wright (main photo), global CEO of Red Havas and global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective.

“We are now living in an era where consumption is more global, more diversified, more simultaneous and at higher volumes than ever before across platforms. In response to this, brand demand for seamless and integrated communications across multiple platforms and regions continues to grow at an exponential rate. This expansion better positions us to bring the future of PR and communications to our clients anywhere and everywhere.”

Since its launch in 2019 and subsequent Red Havas Health launch in 2021, Red Havas has proven its Merged Media philosophy, growing at an exponential rate and continuing the mobilisation of the PR offering across the Havas Group. Key client wins over the past year include Jaguar Land Rover, Adidas, ManpowerGroup, Novartis, United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Skillsoft, Sportline, AU10TIX, Likewize, Far East Hospitality, Changi Airport Group, Beiersdorf (Elastoplast and Nivea) and Janison.

Red Havas will also enjoy the benefit of the backing of the world’s largest health network, Havas Health & You, under CEO Donna Murphy, and the global footprint and expertise of Havas Creative Group under its Global CEO Chris Hirst. The consolidation of these assets will allow the network to operate in a unified way across its seven disciplines around the world: health and wellness, corporate PR and reputation management, technology and e-commerce, consumer & lifestyle, automotive & mobility, travel & hospitality, and internal communications.

Red Havas’ business model, with its unique merged media approach, is set up perfectly to help brands of today and tomorrow form their Merged Media point of view and enter the marketplace in a way that’s globally relevant, reflects current patterns, and harmonides seamlessly across platforms and regions with finesse. The agency plans on further expansion throughout 2021-2022 and will partner with the other Havas Group specialided PR assets where needed to address client needs.

