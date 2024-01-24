Havas Could Lose B Corp Status Over Work With Shell

Havas could be set to lose its B Corp status over its work with Shell after the company behind B Corp status received a series of complaints about the holding group’s work with the oil company.

In an email seen by campaign group Clean Creatives, B Lab, the company that hands out B Corp certification, said that it would look into whether taking on clients such as Shell impacts Havas’ ability to meet the stringent B Corp requirements. B Labs also said that it would look into whether Havas was inaccurate in its initial submission for B Corp certification.

The news follows 26 communications and advertising agencies submitted an official complaint to B Lab, asking for the company to take immediate action on B Corp-certified agencies working with fossil fuel clients. They also asked B Lab to apply the same criteria to the parent companies of B Corps.

Clean Creatives executive director Duncan Meisel said: “Havas’ decision to make its B Corps a part of Shell’s misleading marketing is a clear threat to the integrity and brand of the B Corp movement. B Corps should not be producing marketing and PR for the world’s biggest polluters, and we are grateful to B Lab for continuing this investigation so that their many members who support serious climate action can be heard”.

