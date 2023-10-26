Hate Halloween? 5.3 Million Aussies Set To Spend A Spooky Half-A-Bill On It This year

Once considered a children’s event, Halloween is evolving into a beloved Aussie tradition for adults too.

Research from the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) in partnership with Roy Morgan finds that 1.3 million Australians are set to hold or attend Halloween parties without children this year.

The data underscores Halloween’s multifaceted appeal as both a family-focused occasion and an event for adults. The age group most likely to host or attend Halloween parties are those aged 18-35, with 16 per cent planning to do so.

With more than 5.3 million Australians preparing to celebrate this year, the spending forecast is expected to reach $490 million, marking an increase of 14 per cent or $60 million from 2022.

It comes as popularity for Halloween products continues to surge, seeing sales upticks of 25 per cent each year over the past five years- crowning Halloween as the fastest-growing event on the retail calendar.

Home decorations remain the most popular Halloween-specific purchase, growing 14 per cent year on year, including Halloween-themed bowls and tableware, garlands, lights and accessories.

To top off the festivities, supermarkets are set to sell more than one million kilograms of pumpkins for the Halloween rush.

Key Findings from the ARA and Roy Morgan Research:

  • Average spending per person celebrating Halloween is projected to be $93 this year, an increase of $7 (8.1 per cent) from the previous year.
  • The majority plan to celebrate by purchasing Halloween costumes (49 per cent), trick-or-treating (45 per cent), stocking up on lollies and chocolate (39 per cent), and decorating their homes (36 per cent).
  • Those aged 35-49 are the most likely to embrace Halloween (40 per cent, up three per cent from the previous year) – a total of 1 million people, an increase of 190,000.
  • Approximately 2.1 million Australians aged 18-34 will also join the Halloween festivities (34 per cent).
  • Halloween participants include 620,000 people aged 50-64 (13 per cent) and 430,000 aged 65+ (nine per cent).

“Halloween is a global phenomenon and is increasingly becoming a cherished Aussie tradition. It’s a fantastic opportunity for families to have fun and get creative – to go costume shopping, give the home an eery makeover or host a party,” said the ARA’s Paul Zahra.

“It’s a welcome break from routine and a chance to get together with friends and loved ones to do something fun.

“Retailers are also coming to the party with themed windows and store displays as part of big promotional push in the lead up to October 31.

“Halloween is a great chance for Australians to let their hair down and partake in some spooky silliness during this challenging economic period. It’s also important for retailers to build sales momentum in the run up to Christmas.”

As the marquee tradition continues to gain traction in Australia, abroad, the US are anticipating a record $12.2 billion spend – according to the National Retail Federation.

“Halloween is a big deal in the United States – historically tied to the arrival of Irish immigrants bringing the tradition with them in the 1800s. It is increasingly cementing its place in Australian culture due to its pop culture prominence,” Zahra added.

Some of the top anticipated costumes this year include:




