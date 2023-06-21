Hatched Grows People & Culture Team By Promoting Raeshem Chail

Hatched has expanded its people and culture team by appointing Raeshem Chail as People and Culture Manager.

Hatched has received extensive recognition for the culture of the agency, led by Virginia Scully, managing partner – People. In the past year, the agency headcount has increased following client wins including Reece, Brown Family Wines and 40 Winks requiring a larger team to manage the employee experience.

Chail has been with the agency for seven years, most recently in the role of senior communications manager working with Hatched’s property clients. During her time with the business, she established and led the Belongings & Connections team which champions diversity across the agency.

In addition to assisting Scully with recruitment, onboarding and personalised learning and development opportunities for the wider team, Chail will act as a conduit between the senior leadership team and the agency’s three advisory groups – Belongings & Connections, junior leadership team the Shadow Board and the Green Team which is working towards a more sustainable media industry.

Of the appointment, Scully said: “Raesh is an incredibly impressive human. We’re so lucky to have her as part of the Hatched team. Given her passion for people and culture, this role is a natural fit for her and will help the business to take our people-first approach to the next level.”

Chail said: “When you stay with a business for such a long time, it’s natural to seek out new challenges and Hatched is great at making that possible. Through Hatched training, I explored my values and discovered my interest in people and culture. I never imagined I would be moving into this role, but I feel so invigorated. I’m looking forward to proving my capabilities and working with our advisory teams to bring their fantastic ideas to life.”