Half Dome Expands GMHBA Remit & Frank Insurance SEO, Appoints Former Disney SEO Wiz
Independent media agency Half Dome has been appointed to the additional remit of SEO services for GMHBA and Frank Health Insurance, with former Disney SEO Specialist Riccardo Ilari (pictured) joining as the agency’s SEO manager to address client demand for further technical capabilities.
Half Dome has been appointed for technical and content SEO and will execute a comprehensive SEO program for its health insurance client, covering technical and local search aspects, with a specific focus on authoritative content that meets Google’s requirements for experience, expertise and trustworthiness (E-E-A-T).
The agency’s strategy to consolidate paid media and SEO under one roof exemplifies its commitment to developing holistic search strategies to deliver value to clients.
Ilari brings a strong passion and expertise in content management and web performance analysis. Prior to his role as SEO specialist at Disney, Ilari worked for two years as digital content and campaign manager for the UK and Ireland at ODEON Cinemas, where he held multiple digital content roles across eight years.
Helen Stevens, GMHBA chief marketing officer, said: “After a year of working together, Half Dome has become a true extension of our team and garnered a strong understanding of our business, and it makes sense to extend the remit to accelerating our SEO program of work over the next 12 months. I’ve been impressed by the pace at which Half Dome has unpacked a range of technical opportunities that will help inform our SEO roadmap and ultimately, deliver further growth.”
Will Harms, Half Dome co-founder and head of strategy, said: “Consolidating GMHBA and Frank’s SEO and paid media activity under one roof aligns with Half Dome’s mission of going deep with a handful of key strategic partners. There have already been significant benefits in executing a ‘Whole Search’ approach including gaining an even deeper understanding of GMHBA’s business. We love working with Helen and her impressive team and thank them for the opportunity to build something really special.”
Commenting on his appointment, Ric Ilari, Half Dome SEO manager, said: “I’m thrilled to join Half Dome as SEO manager. I have accumulated extensive experience over many years working in various European markets, concentrating on enhancing the web experience for different brands through content optimisation, technical audits, and UX recommendations. My objective has always been to elevate SEO as one of the most significant and engaging channels in the digital marketing landscape.
“Having the opportunity to further my journey in the Australian market, especially for expanding brands like those at Half Dome, is a great chance for me to contribute my expertise while also grow professionally and personally within an agency that upholds high values and exhibits a keen interest in technological development.”
The appointment follows Half Dome’s recent major refresh of its brand, strategy, and identity with the launch of “Whole Potential”, as well as recent client win Vitasoy.
The appointment is effective immediately.
