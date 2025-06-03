AdvertisingNewsletter

Guide Dogs NSW/ACT & FutureBrand Launch New Brand Supporting Aussies With Low Vision

Guide Dogs NSW/ACT has launched its new brand SeeWay, a national service providing care for people with low vision, created with the help of FutureBrand.

Every year, thousands of Australians begin losing their vision. Many are not legally blind and receive no formal support, left to navigate their vision loss journey alone. SeeWay was born to bridge this gap by connecting people with resources and support.

For more than 60 years, Guide Dogs NSW/ACT has stood beside Australians with low vision and blindness. While the dogs remain inherent to the brand, the organisation’s impact extends beyond them. SeeWay is the next chapter in Guide Dogs NSW/ACT’s journey.

“SeeWay marks an important milestone for both Guide Dogs NSW/ACT and the Clients we support. We remain committed to empowering people at every stage of their vision loss journey. I’m proud to have contributed to the research, design, and launch of the pilot program that lays the foundation for this next chapter in our legacy,” Dale Cleaver CEO of Guide Dogs NSW/ACT said.

FutureBrand has been a partner to Guide Dogs for nearly seven years, after collaborating to transform the Guide Dogs Australia brand in 2018.

“Creating a new brand is a rewarding opportunity and doing so in partnership with SeeWay and Guide Dogs NSW/ACT has been a deeply meaningful experience. From the outset, we’ve felt a strong sense of trust and shared purpose. SeeWay is a brand built to challenge limitations and open up new possibilities for people with low vision. Together, we’ve shaped that purpose into a brand experience that resonates deeply with those it’s designed to support. At FutureBrand, that’s what drives us—creating impact you can feel,” Rich Curtis, CEO of FutureBrand in Australia added.

“The complexity of vision loss means there’s no single path forward. Through our collaboration with SeeWay, we’ve taken a holistic view of the client journey—identifying key moments where support matters most and designing flexible, accessible ways for people to engage. This not only enhances the experience but also creates a seamless bridge to the broader services offered by Guide Dogs, whenever they’re needed,” Sam Hughes, brand experience director at FutureBrand added.

