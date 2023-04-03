Guide Dogs Australia Launches First TikTok Challenge

Guide Dogs Australia has announced its first-ever TikTok challenge to see if the everyday pet dog can complete some of the skills guide dogs learn during training.

The challenge is designed to raise awareness and educate people in a fun and engaging way about the specialist training program Guide Dogs undertake.

The challenge will run in the lead-up to International Guide Dog Day (26 April) and will consist of five different tasks, plus a bonus playful task at the end.

To take part in the challenge, dog owners have to stitch each challenge video from the Guide Dogs Australia TikTok or Instagram pages.

The challenge has been designed to feature basic tasks that guide dogs-in-training are taught. However, the vids are not an exhaustive list of everything dogs must learn to become a qualified guide dog.

Melinda a training & dog supply manager from Guide Dogs Australia said, “We’re pretty excited to launch our first ever TikTok challenge – and to see how Australia’s pet dogs go at trying some of the skills our amazing Guide Dogs possess. Although we have chosen the more basic Guide Dog training tasks to feature in the challenge, we are hoping the activity gives the community a glimpse of what it takes to become a qualified Guide Dog. And, most of all, have fun with their dogs along the way”.

The first challenge task is live now and Guide Dogs Australia has engaged with its ambassadors, staff, clients and influencers to participate and “stitch” the video to post to their own channel.

The challenge starts today, Monday 3 April, and the last task will go live on Thursday 13 April.

