GroupM Nabs Dom Dipple From Groov Ltd

GroupM is expanding its strategy team in New Zealand with the appointment of Dom Dipple as a strategist.

The newly created role marks the latest of several key appointments at GroupM New Zealand in recent months under new CEO John Halpin.

Dipple will report to Emily Scovell, who joined in December as chief strategy officer. Together, Dipple and Scovell will work closely with the leadership and client teams in GroupM agencies EssenceMediacom, Wavemaker and Mindshare to deliver strategic thinking with a particular focus on digital strategy, ideas generation and innovation.

Dipple joins from international Mental health and performance start-up Groov Ltd, where he was head of content, leading the start-up’s creative output.

Dipple is an awarded strategist and content expert with more than 12 years’ experience in digital and content roles across agencies and tech start-ups in New Zealand, Australia and Asia. He has previously held roles across UM, UM Studios, Zenith and EssenceMediacom, working on brands including Spotify, Netflix, Fitbit, American Express, Harley Davidson, Peters Ice Cream, Tennis Australia, Bonds and Specsavers.

His background in strategy, content, ideation and partnerships set him up well to deliver next-era capabilities in collaboration with GroupM’s agencies, clients, and partners.

“I am so excited to team up with Dom to bolster our next-era capabilities across all three GroupM agencies. He has been coined an ‘ideas machine’, and I can already see him injecting his contagious passion and enthusiasm for the work into our teams. He brings a wealth of experience, having worked in disruptive categories in various local and international markets, has his finger on the pulse culturally, and is going to be a key part of delivering magic for our clients in 2024,” Scovell said.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining GroupM to work with John, Emily and the teams at EssenceMediacom, Wavemaker and Mindshare. There’s phenomenal energy across the teams and a hunger to deliver innovative and creative media solutions for our clients. I’m honoured to have the opportunity to join the team at this inflection point for GroupM in the market, and I’m looking forward to being part of the journey to shape the next era of media,” said Dipple.

His appointment is effective immediately.