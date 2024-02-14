Greg Graham, Julie Anne Longano & Sue Squillace Join Advertising Industry Careers Advisory Board

Advertising Industry Careers (AIC) has announced the appointment of three esteemed industry professionals to its Advisory Board.

The newly appointed members, Greg Graham, Julie Anne Longano and Sue Squillace bring a wealth of experience and expertise to further enhance AIC’s commitment to guiding and shaping careers in the industry.

In Greg’s 30+ years in advertising, he has worked for a number of high-profile creative agencies; DDB, Burnett’s & JWT. In 1997 he launched Mindshare’s Melbourne office as Managing Director and worked for WPP/GroupM for over 25 years. Recently announced an MFA Hall Of Famer, Greg is also editorial consultant for B&T Magazine.

Julie Anne grew up in media, working in Media Sales at Southern Cross Austereo, Media Planning at IPG Mediabrands, Sponsorship Management at Dentsu Aegis Network, Operations at CHE Proximity (now CHEP Network) and Partnerships at the Australian Football League. For the last five years, Julie Anne has run her own recruitment firm, Peeps Consulting, specialising in the media sector.

With 25 + years in the industry, Sue is an established and experienced media leader who is passionate about people and building high-performing teams. Awarded the B&T Women in Media award in 2017, Sue is also an active member of the Cerebral Palsy Alliance, co-chairing fundraising events utilising the industry’s assets to do good. Sue has held executive leadership roles at Starcom, Carat and Dentsu and founded Spark Foundry for Publicis in 2004. Sue recently became CEO of Mediahub in ANZ, a full-service agency that is a joint venture partner with IPG Mediabrands and Attivo.

“We are thrilled to welcome Greg, Julie Anne, and Sue to our Advisory Board. Their extensive experience and diverse backgrounds in the industry will significantly contribute to our mission of fostering talent and careers. Their collective expertise will undoubtedly guide Advertising Industry Careers in providing valuable insights and resources to our community of clients and candidates,” said Adam Elliott, CEO at AIC.