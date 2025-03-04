Advertising

Greensteel Australia Appoints Sefiani As Its Communications Agency

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Greensteel Australia, the company planning to build Australia’s first hydrogen-fuelled, emissions-free steel plant, has appointed Sefiani, part of Clarity Global, as its strategic communications agency. 

Greensteel announced last year that it had placed an order with Italian steel group Danieli for infrastructure to support 100 per cent emissions-free steelmaking in Australia, using hydrogen produced from renewable energy to fuel electric arc furnaces. It is the only Australian company to have ordered a steel rolling mill in many years.

Greensteel’s sister company, Reosteel, based in Sydney, is a well-established downstream supplier of finished steel products to the construction industry.

Greensteel’s CEO Romany Ibrahim (pictured) said: “The collapse of the Whyalla steelworks in February presented a unique opportunity to develop a modern and genuinely competitive steel manufacturing capability in South Australia.

“We needed an expert communications agency to come on board quickly, immerse themselves in our business, understand our green technology and stakeholders, and help convey our vision for Whyalla 2.0,” he said.

“Sefiani was the obvious choice for us and we’re delighted to be working with Robyn Sefiani, Nick Owens and Alice Spraggon as an extension of our leadership team,” he added.

Commenting on the appointment, Robyn Sefiani, the agency’s President ANZ & Reputation Counsel said: “It’s not everyday that a new client walks in your door with the ambition and plans-at-the-ready to directly contribute to Australia’s sovereign manufacturing capability with zero-emmission steelmaking.

“The opportunity to work with Greensteel’s entrepreneurial leaders Romany and Mena Ibrahim excited us immediately. Their commitment to future-proofing Australia’s steel industry, protecting jobs for Whyalla steelworkers and contributing to the South Australian economy fits perfectly with Sefiani’s goal to work with positive changemakers,” she said.

Sefiani’s remit encompasses a comprehensive communications program across all channels.

Related posts:

  1. Unltd’s Big Clash: Tech, Agencies & Media Owners Share The Spoils In Sydney & Melbourne
  2. Honeycomb Strategy Welcomes Two Seniors To Its Research Team
  3. Intrepid Travel Promotes Hazel McGuire From GM To CMO
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

LA Times AI Tool Pulled Just One Day After It Downplayed The KKK
Spotify Takes A Month To Fix Bug Causing Premium Users To Hear Ads
TV Ratings (06/03/2025): Tropical Cyclone Alfred Keeps Eyes Fixated On News Programs
Newcastle Herald Editor Lisa Allan Wins Inaugural ACM IWD Award
Register Lost your password?