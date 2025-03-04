Greensteel Australia Appoints Sefiani As Its Communications Agency

Greensteel Australia, the company planning to build Australia’s first hydrogen-fuelled, emissions-free steel plant, has appointed Sefiani, part of Clarity Global, as its strategic communications agency.

Greensteel announced last year that it had placed an order with Italian steel group Danieli for infrastructure to support 100 per cent emissions-free steelmaking in Australia, using hydrogen produced from renewable energy to fuel electric arc furnaces. It is the only Australian company to have ordered a steel rolling mill in many years.

Greensteel’s sister company, Reosteel, based in Sydney, is a well-established downstream supplier of finished steel products to the construction industry.

Greensteel’s CEO Romany Ibrahim (pictured) said: “The collapse of the Whyalla steelworks in February presented a unique opportunity to develop a modern and genuinely competitive steel manufacturing capability in South Australia.

“We needed an expert communications agency to come on board quickly, immerse themselves in our business, understand our green technology and stakeholders, and help convey our vision for Whyalla 2.0,” he said.

“Sefiani was the obvious choice for us and we’re delighted to be working with Robyn Sefiani, Nick Owens and Alice Spraggon as an extension of our leadership team,” he added.

Commenting on the appointment, Robyn Sefiani, the agency’s President ANZ & Reputation Counsel said: “It’s not everyday that a new client walks in your door with the ambition and plans-at-the-ready to directly contribute to Australia’s sovereign manufacturing capability with zero-emmission steelmaking.

“The opportunity to work with Greensteel’s entrepreneurial leaders Romany and Mena Ibrahim excited us immediately. Their commitment to future-proofing Australia’s steel industry, protecting jobs for Whyalla steelworkers and contributing to the South Australian economy fits perfectly with Sefiani’s goal to work with positive changemakers,” she said.

Sefiani’s remit encompasses a comprehensive communications program across all channels.