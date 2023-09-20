“Greatest Moment In TV History!” Karl Floored After Kid Delivers Very Un-PC Joke About Vegans

"Greatest Moment In TV History!" Karl Floored After Kid Delivers Very Un-PC Joke About Vegans
As they say, never work with animals or children! Or, judging by the press Nine’s breakfast show Today is getting, maybe do work with children! Especially un-PC ones.

On yesterday’s show, hosts Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo were interviewing a young Aussie lad who’d just returned from the US competing in a rodeo competition.

Proving he’s as quick on a horse as he is with his tongue, the youngster decided to tell a joke to the hosts which could’ve got everyone it lot more trouble had it not been told by a cute little country lad.

The youngster began by asking: “A vegan and a vegetarian are jumping off a cliff to see who will hit the bottom first. Who wins?”

To which Stefanovic replied, “I don’t know.” Abo then enquired: “Who Wins?”

The boy then delivered the answer as cool as a cumber: “Society!”

Mercifully, the stunned guests managed to diffuse the whole thing by rolling about on the floor.

A Nine spokesperson told B&T it had not received any backlash to the segment from viewers who have chosen a meat-free lifestyle.

The video has now been seen by millions of people around the globe after it was posted to Today’s TikTok account. American TV host Benny Johnson called it “the single greatest moment in television history.” Meanwhile someone else commented saying: “The joke of the century”.

And even the vegetarians seemed divided on the joke.

One person tweeted: “As a vegetarian, I laughed my arse off.”

Another said: “As a vegetarian I approve.”

The Today Show is so unhinged, I love it,” another fan commented.

However, it also managed to put some noses out of joint.

“Society wins when animals are killed?” wrote one.

Another said: “Such a great job of raising your kids, NOT, the joke is funny but this is how morals and compassion die.”

 

 

 

 




