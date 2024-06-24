AdvertisingNewsletter

GRAND PACIFIC Entertainment & Advisory Appointed By GolfSpace Australia To Elevate Brand

B&T Magazine
B&T Magazine
2 Min Read
left to right, Dean Dewhirst, GolfSpace CEO and founder, Francis Coady, GRAND PACIFIC Entertainment & Advisory CEO and founder

GolfSpace Australia has announced a strategic partnership with GRAND PACIFIC Entertainment & Advisory.

Elevating GolfSpace with expert guidance over the past few months, GRAND PACIFIC Entertainment & Advisory has conducted extensive audience analytics and customer behavioural studies for GolfSpace Australia to understand the passions of golfers.

The result is the brand platform “ELEVATE YOUR GAME,” which will be brought to life through a comprehensive always-on direct to consumer and complete OSEP channel marketing and communications campaign. This campaign includes always-on digital, social, performance, and loyalty campaign development, as well as outdoor advertising in partnership with JCDecaux. To further enhance membership engagement, GolfSpace will also host free live events in collaboration with Golf Australia and some new national partners to be announced in the coming months.

“Working with Francis Coady and GRAND PACIFIC Entertainment & Advisory has been a game changer for our company. He is like having a seasoned navigator charting our marketing and consumer journey. Their deep-rooted understanding of audience behaviour, cultivated through years in the entertainment and advertising industry, extends seamlessly to our team, partners, and customer base.

“His CEO-level marketing and communications advisory brings a unique perspective that resonates with our audience, using the power of entertainment to drive engagement and loyalty. With Francis at the helm, GolfSpace doesn’t just sell golf experiences; we craft narratives that immerse our audience in a world of possibility,” said Dean Dewhirst, CEO & founder, GolfSpace.

“I am delighted to be working with such a passionate and focused team at GolfSpace. Dean Dewhirst and his team really understand the value of entertaining their customer base to build trust and real engagement over the long term. I am delighted to help them entertain growth in this premium sports and entertainment offering as they expand across the country in the coming years,” said Francis Coady, CEO & founder of GRAND PACIFIC Entertainment & Advisory.

Related posts:

  1. Mutinex Hires First CFO And Customer Lead As Growth Spurt Continues
  2. Mutinex’s Henry Innis: ‘My Love Letter To Adland’ 
  3. Say Hello To Cairns Crocodiles: 2025 Dates & ‘Early Croc’ Tickets Revealed!
  4. Bring Agency & Intel Australia Unveil Innovative AI Studio In Melbourne
TAGGED: ,
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Follow:
B&T is the leading publication for Australia's advertising, marketing, media and PR industries since 1950.

Latest News

Samsung Electronics Lit Up Vivid Sydney With ‘Chorus Of Light’ Installation
China’s Temu Now The Fifth Largest Online Retail Brand in Australia
ZETR Unveils New Website Designed To Supercharge Electrical Solutions Via Nightjar
TV Ratings (24/06/2024): MasterChef Kicks Off Hong Kong Week
Register Lost your password?