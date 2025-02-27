Government Announces $11.3M In Funding For Multicultural Media

The Albanese government has announced $11.3 million in funding over three years to help support Australia’s multicultural media sector.

The funding has been designed to help the sector continue to foster and inclusive and informed society and is based on the Multicultural Framework Review and its three key principles of connection; identity and belonging; and inclusion.

The investment includes a competitive grant program of up to $10 million for eligible multicultural media organisations to transition to sustainable new media practices, and operational funding of $1.3 million to the not-for-profit Independent Multicultural Media Australia (IMMA).

Julian Hill, Assistant Minister for Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, announced the funding at IMMA’s Mini Summit in Sydney Yesterday.

“Independent multicultural media outlets are the most trusted source of news and information for many Australians,” said Hill.

“It’s absolutely critical that they survive and thrive so all Australians have access to quality journalism, and avoid succumbing to rumours and misinformation permeating social media, WhatsApp and other online groups.

“The Labor Government has listened and is acting on the Multicultural Framework Review’s advice which highlighted the need for government support to help multicultural media outlets be sustainable and adapt to digital environments.”

IMMA’s members present at the event, along with B&T, praised the funding commitment from the government. However, some expressed concern with the current arrangement and allocation of government media buying—particularly for publications that represent multicultural communities but publish in English.

IMMA members represent Greek, Italian, Chinese, Jewish, Vietnamese, Indian, Pakistani, Arabic, Indonesian, Indian, Persian Bangladeshi and African communities, publish in a variety of languages and are present around the country.

They also noted that some print publications struggle to convince media buyers of their reach and cut-through with multicultural audiences due to agencies growing focus on digital media.

Santosh Murthy, managing director of Identity, Mediabrands’ diverse media specialist agency also addressed the room.

“Everyone in this room knows the value of independent multicultural media, however that’s no longer enough. It’s not enough to be armed with inspiring anecdotes, we need to be able to demonstrate effectiveness and measure return,” Murthy told B&T after the event.

“We are at a crossroads—one where understanding, adaptation, and collaboration will determine not just survival, but the ability to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

The new government funding for multicultural media is in addition to the Government’s commitment to provide $153.5 million over four years to implement the News Media Assistance Program (News MAP), as well as an additional $27 million to back Australia’s vital community broadcasting sector.

The government said the administration of the funding for multicultural media will align with the News MAP, which guides government intervention to support public interest journalism and media diversity in Australia, whilst balancing the need to maintain the independence of the sector.