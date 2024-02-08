Google To Join C2PA To Help Increase Transparency Around Digital Content

The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), a global standards body advancing transparency online through certifying the provenance of digital content, announced that Google has joined C2PA as a steering committee member.

Google joining the C2PA marks a significant moment for bringing more transparency to digital content. In joining, Google will help to further the adoption of Content Credentials, the C2PA’s technical standard for tamper-resistant metadata that can be attached to digital content, showing how and when the content was created or modified.

Alongside other steering committee members, including Adobe, BBC, Intel, Microsoft, Publicis Groupe, Sony and Truepic, Google will collaborate to further develop the C2PA’s technical standard for digital content provenance. With this, Google is also actively exploring how to incorporate Content Credentials into its own products and services in the future.

Additionally, Google’s participation, which also includes YouTube, will help to drive broader awareness of Content Credentials as a key resource to help people around the world understand the content they’re viewing and increase trust in the digital ecosystem.

“At Google, a critical part of our responsible approach to AI involves working with others in the industry to help increase transparency around digital content,” says Laurie Richardson, VP of trust and safety at Google. “This is why we are excited to join the committee and incorporate the latest version of the C2PA standard. It builds on our work in this space – including Google DeepMind’s SynthID, Search’s About this Image and YouTube’s labels denoting content that is altered or synthetic –– to provide important context to people, helping them make more informed decisions”.

“It is more important than ever to have a transparent approach to digital content that empowers people to make decisions,” said Andrew Jenks, C2PA Chair. “The C2PA standards are undoubtedly leading the charge in this endeavor, and we’re thrilled with the growth and adoption. Google’s membership is an important validation for the C2PA’s approach. We encourage others to join us in expanding the use of Content Credentials and contributing to the creation of a safer, more transparent digital ecosystem”.