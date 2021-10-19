Glenn Maxwell Teams Up With BYJU’S Future School To Encourage Aussie Kids To Get Into Maths And Coding

Glenn Maxwell Teams Up With BYJU’S Future School To Encourage Aussie Kids To Get Into Maths And Coding
Aussie cricketer Glenn Maxwell is encouraging kids to upskill in maths and coding as part of a new campaign for BYJU.

To motivate the kids to learn these skills, they will receive a BYJU’S Future Legend certificate with a message from Glenn Maxwell after completing an introductory course. They can also go into the draw to meet Maxwell if they book in a certain amount of classes before the promotion end date. 

BYJU’S Future School offers a new way of learning outside the textbook with an interactive platform that uses storytelling and games to teach certain concepts. Maths and coding are both important skills for the growing digital future and now kids have the perfect motivation to improve their skills – the chance to meet their cricketing hero!

Maxwell said about the partnership, “Being a cricket player was something I wanted to do since I was a child, and through the years I have seen technology mould the game into something even more awesome.

“With sports analysis, equipment improvements and in-game technology we can experience cricket fully. Which is why I want to help get kids involved and start their learning journey to be the next future legends by becoming creators of technology!”

The promotion runs from now until December 15th and is open to all Australian residents. 

If students complete six classes they will receive the signed certificate and if they book 48 or more classes in coding or 52 or more classes in maths, they go into the draw to meet Maxwell. 

With Glenn playing cricket around the country, the prize will also cover any necessary travel costs for the in-person meeting. 

 

