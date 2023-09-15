Get Ready For The MFA’s NGEN Halloween Extravaganza

The Media Federation of Australia’s NGEN Halloween party is turning 15 later this month and, with this year’s theme being the Op Shop Met Gala, it should be a night to remember.

After a year of face-to-face workshops and webinars, NGEN Halloween is a chance for members to connect with their industry peers, forge new friendships, and build valuable networks. News Corp is sponsoring the event.

Melanie Aslanidis, MFA’s head of NGEN, said: “NGEN Halloween is an important event on the NGEN calendar, it’s an opportunity for NGENers to celebrate a year of learning and kicking career goals. In our 15th year we can celebrate that we have helped 7 out of 10 people in our industry today build their careers and we’re excited to continue to make an impact on the careers and personal development of our industry’s young media professionals.”

News Corp Australia’s managing director, national sales, Lou Barrett said: “News Corp Australia has a longstanding tradition of supporting NGEN and we are so proud to sponsor the Halloween party in 2023, now in its 15th year. This support however goes beyond sponsorship; it represents our commitment to acknowledging and appreciating the emerging generation of media professionals who prioritise continuous learning and growth. It also serves as recognition and gratitude for their valuable contributions to the industry, and for that, I say a personal thank you to you all”.

For priority access to tickets, NGENers must have attended three or more NGEN workshops throughout the year.

NGEN Halloween when & where:

Sydney

When: Thursday October 26th

Where: Home the Venue

Melbourne

When: Thursday October 26th

Where: Bells Hotel

Brisbane

When: Friday October 20th

Where: The Prince Consort Hotel – Lala Land