Gerety Awards Celebrate Shortlist Announcement With BBQ

Following the shortlist announcement, the Gerety Awards celebrated with an Argentinian barbeque last week with hosts Tantor Films.

Over 500 guests from 40 different countries joined the Gerety Awards to honour their shortlist as well as past and present judges. Guests were given a beautiful replica Diamond brooch following the name of the award taken from that of Frances Gerety, who coined the slogan “a Diamond is Forever,”.

On entering the villa one of the guests, Zoë Red of Creatives for Climate, chose a slightly different brooch which meant she was the winner of a special prize of a weekend getaway to visit one of the cities where Gerety held judging sessions this year.

Before the party kicked off, Gerety Co-Founder Lucía Ongay interviewed Annalise Valentino, creative/producer hybrid based in London at Brave Spark Creative Studio and Emma McKernan, creative based in Belfast, working for PR & Content agency, Smarts. Both Brave Spark and Smarts are agencies within MSQ who partnered with Gerety for this year’s BBQ.

The Grand jury that includes some of the ad industry’s most renowned, respected and awarded leaders will now choose the final winners which will be announced Tuesday, September 6.

