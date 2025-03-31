AdvertisingNewsletter

Gavin McLeod & Lilian Sor Exit As New Clemenger BBDO Era Begins

New Clemenger BBDO leader Lee Leggett.

Clemenger BBDO has begun a global search for its creative lead after CHEP Network’s chief creative officer Gavin McCloud and chief strategy officer Lilian Sor exit the newly-merged business.

The departures were announced as the unification of CHEP, Clemenger BBDO and Traffik officially relaunch as a single integrated agency.

Lee Leggett leads the new Clemenger BBDO, and has previously served in several leadership roles, most recently as CEO of CHEP.

Simon Wassef, previously at Clemenger BBDO, steps into the role of chief strategy officer, and will shape the agency’s strategic direction alongside Leggett.

Glen Dickson, a longstanding CHEP creative leader, will continue as deputy chief creative officer as a global search for a national chief creative officer takes place.
Since it was first revealed the three agencies would merge, former Clemenger BBDO CEO Dani Basil and chief creative officer Adrián Flores have left the business.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve spent time across all three businesses and with our clients, and what stands out is the strength of the people,” said Leggett. “We have brilliant talent in every corner of the company, and now we have the platform to bring it all together. We’re not just expanding our capabilities – we’re expanding our potential.

“With brand, creative, media, data, technology and experience all working as one, we have the tools and talent to deliver truly modern creativity for the most ambitious brands in the country.”

On the departure of McLeod and Sor, Leggett added: “I can’t thank Gav and Lil enough for their contribution to CHEP over the last few years. They have pushed CHEP forward and been great friends along the way. We will miss them, and I look forward to seeing what they do next.”

The unification of the three agencies under the Clemenger BBDO offers “a seamless, tailored model to meet the evolving needs of today’s most ambitious brands, giving clients access to unmatched integrated marketing capabilities at scale”.

It also builds upon Clemenger BBDO’s 75-year legacies as well as the progressive capabilities of CHEP and experiential expertise of Traffik.

Last week, Clemenger BBDO won the K-Mart creative review as a merged agency.

