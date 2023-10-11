Game, Set, Match! Ralph Lauren Returns As The Official Outfitter Of The Australian Open

Ralph Lauren has returned as the Official Outfitter of the Australian Open in 2024 for its fourth consecutive year.

This dynamic partnership underscores the company’s commitment to the Ralph Lauren world of tennis, with the Australian Open joining Wimbledon and the US Open in the company’s Grand Slam tournament portfolio.

Ralph Lauren has designed a new series of commemorative towels for the AO24, launching Thursday, October 12th, 2023, available exclusively online. Following this launch, the full AO24 Capsule Collection of fashion and accessories will launch in Ralph Lauren boutiques across Australia and online in November 2023.

As the Official Outfitter of the Australian Open in 2024 (AO24), Ralph Lauren outfits up to 4,000 staff, including all on-court officials and ball persons, as well as on-site staff. As part of Ralph Lauren’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, both the uniforms and towels are created with a range of materials that include functional performance features, including moisture-wicking properties and UV protection, designed for the

Australian summer.

This commemorative collection features iconic Ralph Lauren styles in a bold colour palette inspired by the tournament’s fresh energy and playful spirit, with the ball persons’ and umpires’ uniforms made from recycled polyester. The range includes polo shirts, jackets, headwear, and accessories, incorporating sustainable materials

including 100% recycled polyester and cotton.

Ralph Lauren’s iconic Create-Your-Own (CYO) customisation program will be available on-site in Melbourne at AO24 with a series of new tennis inspired motifs incorporating Polo icons that customers will be able to purchase and customize with their name or initials, by embroidering and printing specially on a selection of classic Ralph Lauren styles and designs. For fans who can’t make it to the tennis this year, the AO24 Ralph

Lauren CYO designs will also be available for the first time online at www.ralphlauren.com.au.

The Ralph Lauren Australian Open Collection will be available for purchase on-site at the Ralph Lauren Australian Open retail pop-up stores, and at Polo Ralph Lauren retail stores and at www.ralphlauren.com globally.