Fuller, Parallax and KOJO’s Dale Roberts Go Big At Bowden For The 46th Annual AADC Awards

The Adelaide Advertising and Design Club’s week-long program of talks and workshops culminated last Thursday night with the 46th Annual AADC Awards at Plant 4, Bowden.

The sold out award show celebrated the best local creative work of the last 12 months, and this year’s top awards went to a broad spectrum of agencies.

The Gold Chair, awarded to the advertising work judged best in show, was won by Fuller for their Kangaroo Island Tourism Alliance digital video campaign “Kangaroo Island. Unfiltered.”

Parallax received the Rita Siow Award for the best design piece of the year with their packaging work for Callington Mill Distillery’s Poltergeist Gin.

KOJO Group’s Managing Director Dale Roberts was the worthy recipient of the 2023 President’s Award. The trophy —a watering can which was a prop in a 1974 ad— was awarded to Dale for the enormous contribution he has made to Adelaide’s creative industry since 1991.

Road safety has been fertile ground for awards at the AADC’s biggest night for many years. In 2023, it was Stephen Deeble of Visualizm who picked up the Master’s Chair (Best in Craft) for his editing of Think Road Safety’s Love Riding film.

The category, For Good, was first introduced in 2022 and this year, Black Sheep Advertising took home the category’s top award, the Chair for Good, for the Bloody Important Conversation microsite they created for TABOO Period Products.

In the overall awards tally, it was Showpony who led the pack with 9 awards, followed by Fuller with 5 and sector7g with 4. Simple also picked up 3 awards, with StudioBand, The Audio Embassy and Visualizm the other multiple award winners.

The final AADC Awards tally:

Showpony Adelaide 9

Fuller Brand Communication 5

Sector7g 4

Simple 3

StudioBand 2

The Audio Embassy 2

Visualizm 2

Black Sheep Advertising 1

Black Squid Design 1

Christopher Morrison Photography 1

JohaniSLR 1

kwpx 1

Parallax 1

Seeingsounds 1

In addition, the 2023 Student of the Year was presented to junior copywriter Jazz King, who brought an idea for a reusable coffin to life in the form of a Coffin Cosy.

The AADC would like to acknowledge the continued and generous support of its sponsors and volunteers.