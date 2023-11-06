Fuller, Parallax and KOJO’s Dale Roberts Go Big At Bowden For The 46th Annual AADC Awards

Fuller, Parallax and KOJO’s Dale Roberts Go Big At Bowden For The 46th Annual AADC Awards
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



The Adelaide Advertising and Design Club’s week-long program of talks and workshops culminated last Thursday night with the 46th Annual AADC Awards at Plant 4, Bowden.

The sold out award show celebrated the best local creative work of the last 12 months, and this year’s top awards went to a broad spectrum of agencies.

The Gold Chair, awarded to the advertising work judged best in show, was won by Fuller for their Kangaroo Island Tourism Alliance digital video campaign “Kangaroo Island. Unfiltered.”

Parallax received the Rita Siow Award for the best design piece of the year with their packaging work for Callington Mill Distillery’s Poltergeist Gin.

KOJO Group’s Managing Director Dale Roberts was the worthy recipient of the 2023 President’s Award. The trophy —a watering can which was a prop in a 1974 ad— was awarded to Dale for the enormous contribution he has made to Adelaide’s creative industry since 1991.

Road safety has been fertile ground for awards at the AADC’s biggest night for many years. In 2023, it was Stephen Deeble of Visualizm who picked up the Master’s Chair (Best in Craft) for his editing of Think Road Safety’s Love Riding film.

The category, For Good, was first introduced in 2022 and this year, Black Sheep Advertising took home the category’s top award, the Chair for Good, for the Bloody Important Conversation microsite they created for TABOO Period Products.

In the overall awards tally, it was Showpony who led the pack with 9 awards, followed by Fuller with 5 and sector7g with 4. Simple also picked up 3 awards, with StudioBand, The Audio Embassy and Visualizm the other multiple award winners.

The final AADC Awards tally:

Showpony Adelaide 9

Fuller Brand Communication 5

Sector7g 4

Simple 3

StudioBand 2

The Audio Embassy 2

Visualizm 2

Black Sheep Advertising 1

Black Squid Design 1

Christopher Morrison Photography 1

JohaniSLR 1

kwpx 1

Parallax 1

Seeingsounds 1

In addition, the 2023 Student of the Year was presented to junior copywriter Jazz King, who brought an idea for a reusable coffin to life in the form of a Coffin Cosy.

The AADC would like to acknowledge the continued and generous support of its sponsors and volunteers.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Fuller KOJO Parallax

Latest News

Nominees Revealed For 2023 Casting Guild Of Australia Awards
  • Media

Nominees Revealed For 2023 Casting Guild Of Australia Awards

The Casting Guild of Australia has today announced the nominees for its annual CGA Awards; the only casting awards ceremony in the southern hemisphere that celebrates and recognises casting across all mediums including film, television, advertising, theatre, and online content. The winners will be announced at the official invite-only ceremony on November 24 hosted at […]

Rohan Nayee Departs PHD For EssenceMediacom
  • Media

Rohan Nayee Departs PHD For EssenceMediacom

EssenceMediacom has appointed Rohan Nayee as client managing partner for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and BankWest. Lead image L-R: Stephanie Douglas-Neal, managing director, EssenceMediacom Sydney; Rohan Nayee, client managing partner for CBA and BankWest. Nayee has joined from PHD where he most recently led marketing and new business for the agency. He replaces Pat […]

Veridooh And Mall Media & More Partner For Independent Verification Solution In OOH Advertising
  • Advertising

Veridooh And Mall Media & More Partner For Independent Verification Solution In OOH Advertising

Adtech firm Veridooh has partnered with Mall Media & More to make its world-first independent verification solution for out-of-home advertising available to more advertisers across the market. As part of the deal, all Mall Media & More clients have access to Veridooh’s patented technology, SmartCreative, which independently tracks, measures, and verifies 100% of OOH campaigns. […]

Pinterest Launches First Brand Campaign, “It’s Possible”
  • Campaigns

Pinterest Launches First Brand Campaign, “It’s Possible”

Pinterest has launched “It’s Possible”, the platform’s first brand campaign in Australia. Developed in-house by Pinterest’s House of Creative team, the campaign features a combination of live-action, stop-motion and motion graphics to capture four unique narratives that show how people seamlessly integrate Pinterest into the real world — from planning a holiday to nailing the […]

QIC Rings In The Festive Season With Campaign Via Jane Doe Creation
  • Marketing

QIC Rings In The Festive Season With Campaign Via Jane Doe Creation

QIC is inviting all Australians to embrace their inner child with the launch of its “Merry Everything” Christmas campaign that encourages customers to switch their adult perspective to see the season through the eyes of their younger selves. Created by Jane Doe Creation, the campaign kicks off with a ‘Naughty or Nice’ film tackling the […]

Brown Family Wine Group Brings Its Family Of Brands Together Online
  • Marketing

Brown Family Wine Group Brings Its Family Of Brands Together Online

For over 130 years, the Brown Family Wine Group has thrived on a spirit of innovation and adventure, from the vineyards to winemaking and across every part of the business. It’s this same spirit which has led the business to re-imagine it’s online brand presence. The result is a seamless online hub showcasing its amazing […]

Gillette & Braun Partner With Movember To Support Men With Testicular Cancer
  • Marketing

Gillette & Braun Partner With Movember To Support Men With Testicular Cancer

This November, grooming brands Gillette and Braun have signed a major partnership with Movember, the not-for-profit organisation supporting men living with testicular cancer and prostate cancer and struggling with mental health. In Australia, one in five men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. One man globally dies by suicide every minute. Testicular […]

Dolly Parton Among Famous Faces At This Year’s ARIA Awards
  • Media

Dolly Parton Among Famous Faces At This Year’s ARIA Awards

An all-Australian star lineup of artists including G Flip, Budjerah, DMA’S, Brad Cox, Fanny Lumsden, Jessica Mauboy, Meg Mac and Peach PRC is set to perform at the 2023 ARIA Awards. Presenters include Troye Sivan, Dolly Parton, Baker Boy, Claudia Karvan, Dylan Alcott, Marcia Hines, Cub Sport, Dermot Kennedy, Jack River, Jessica Mauboy, Joel Corry, Kate Ceberano, Pia Miranda, […]

Record Quarter For Pureprofile
  • Technology

Record Quarter For Pureprofile

Pureprofile has announced a record quarterly continuing business revenue of $12.3m and record quarterly continuing business EBITDA (excl significant items) of $1.5m in Q1 FY24. Pureprofile Limited (ASX: PPL or the Company) has announced its Q1 FY24 business update for the period ended 30 September 2023. Q1 FY24 Highlights: Data & Insights and Platform delivered […]

Lakeba Group Expands Into UAE With AstroLabs
  • Marketing

Lakeba Group Expands Into UAE With AstroLabs

Australian-based technology venture studio, Lakeba Group has announced its partnership with Dubai-based AstroLabs as it expands its operations into the Middle East. Lead image: L to R-  Giuseppe Porcelli – Lakeba Group executive chairman and CEO. Alex Nicholls – AstroLabs director of KSA Expansion. Lakeba says that as Dubai continues to grow its ambitions and […]

Fancy Films Recertifies As A B Corp
  • Marketing

Fancy Films Recertifies As A B Corp

In the recertification process Fancy Films were keen to prove that despite our industry being completely shut down during Covid, we had stuck true to our purpose and prioritised our pro bono work and our B Corp values. The end result is we have not only grown but we are thriving as evidenced by the increase in score from 89.4 in 2020 to 116.6 in 2023.