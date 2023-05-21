Full Motion OOH Creative Leads To 187% Increase In Buyers: oOh!

Brands using full motion out-of-home (OOH) creative saw a 187 per cent increase in buyers compared to those using static digital only, according to research from oOh!media.

The company tracked the campaign effectiveness of non-FMCG brands using oOh!’s motion tech and found that the average increase in buyers was 187 per cent, 16 times greater than the broader category.

In addition, brands using full motion creative saw a two-thirds increase in new customers – three times greater than the broader category.

An OOH campaign for Italian tomato brand Mutti that used the full motion capabilities of oOh!’s Retail network, saw a 22 per cent increase in buyers, significantly outperforming the category which dropped 2.7 per cent over the campaign period.

Analysis of the campaign also revealed 63 per cent of Mutti buyers were new to the brand, higher than the category average of 29 per cent. Mutti also recorded growth in market share and brand penetration, up 17 and 35 per cent, respectively, leading to category share of eight per cent and brand penetration of 10 per cent

“Full motion video effectively and efficiently captures audience attention in high dwell environments at scale, but less than half of advertisers are making full use of this capability, despite most already creating video content for social, TV and online,” said Neil Ackland, oOh!’s chief content, marketing, and creative officer.

“oOh! has the largest full motion OOH network, reaching 71 per cent of metro Australians each week, and with POLYGRAPH – which measures the correlation between OOH creative executions and their impact on actual purchase behaviour – we can help guide advertisers and agencies on how best to optimise their creative to maximise impact and drive ROI.”